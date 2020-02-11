Steve McNamara & # 39; insecure & # 39; on the debut of Israel Folau Catalans Dragons | Rugby League News

"There is no way to throw him into something he is not ready for," says the Catalan coach; "If it's ready, we'll consider it,quot;

















Phil Clarke and Jon Wilkin discuss the controversy over Israel Folau

Israel Folau has two more training sessions with Catalans Dragons to

Show if you are ready to make your Super League debut this weekend.

The 30-year-old double-code international, whose signing for the French club caused a furor in the game, has been set aside since he was fired by Rugby Australia last May after stating that "hell awaits,quot; gay people.

But Folau, who changed the codes a decade ago, is in his second week of training with his new teammates and could return in the Dragons game against Castleford on Saturday.

"We're not sure," said Dragon Chief Steve McNamara. "We didn't take him to Wakefield, we left him here to train a little more, which he completed."

"We have two reasonable sessions, one this afternoon and one tomorrow afternoon, when we will take a look and then decide."

Super League clubs have voted unanimously to see how the rules can be amended to prevent controversial signings, such as Folau, from being repeated in the future.

"There is no way to throw it into something for which it is not ready. In the same way, if it is ready, we will consider it. We are really insecure at this stage."

The next game of the Catalans in Perpignan is not until March 7, but McNamara says he will not be influenced by the obvious temptation to make his debut to the biggest club in front of his own fans.

"It is not based on anything other than football, when you are ready to contribute positively to the team on the field, as simple as that, whether at home or away," added the former England coach.

"He is physically fit. He has not played the game for 10 years and has not trained with a team for seven or eight months, so it will take some time but, in terms of how he looks after his body, he looks very good good shape ".

Brian Carney has criticized Catalans Dragons for signing Folau while distancing himself from the player's views on homosexuality.

Folau was signed as a direct replacement for the Brayden Wiliame center and the Dragons have been beaten by early-season injuries to their three-quarter mates David Mead, Lewis Tierney and Tom Davies.

"There are one or two limits that are approaching, but it is early for us," he said. "We don't come back until 6.30 p.m. last night and we're just evaluating everything."

The postponement of the round two match of the Catalans in Wakefield on Sunday has left the club with two trips to England to reorganize, with the probability of mid-week games.

The game scheduled at St Helens on February 21 was an early postponement due to the participation of the champions in the World Club Challenge that weekend, a move that has baffled McNamara.

"Obviously, the game that is canceled over the weekend is huge for us," he said. "It has made it really difficult for us, particularly after we had the St Helens in World Club Challenge weekend."

"For my life, I can't understand why a foreign team received St Helens to reorganize."

"It makes logistics much more difficult than for an English-based team with flights and hotels, and now we have two of them. It's expensive."