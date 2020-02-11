South Africa assumes the position of president of the UA: What to expect | News

The African Union (AU) concluded its annual summit, and leaders promised that the 55-member bloc will play a more important role in the resolution of protracted conflicts and will work to unlock the economic potential of the continent.

Addressing issues such as gender equality, climate change and the promotion of trade through the creation of a new continental free trade area also occupies a prominent place in the AU's agenda for 2020.

Following the theme of the Silence of Arms summit, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke of an Africa "that is prosperous and at peace with itself,quot; when he assumed as AU president of his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Commenting on the mood in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital that organized the summit, the South African ambassador, Mxolisi Nkosi, said: "In fact, there is a lot of excitement and expectation that South Africa is leading the AU."

Libya, South Sudan

The president of the UA is elected by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the UA for a period of one year, with responsibilities that include representing the continent in several international forums such as the G20.

After taking over the UA staff, Ramaphosa hastened to identify Libya and South Sudan as the two conflicts he wants to focus on during his tenure.

The bloc has long sought a more prominent role in efforts to resolve the long-standing conflict in Libya, with certain member states that believe it could provide the necessary legitimacy for a multilateral peace process.

The North African country has been affected by war and chaos since the overthrow in 2011 of leader Muammar Gaddafi during a NATO-backed uprising, with rival factions and militias fighting for control of the country. It is currently divided into western and eastern rival administrations: the UN-recognized National Agreement Government (GNA) maintains Tripoli in northwestern Libya, while a rival administration in the east is aligned with the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar, whose forces in April 2019 launched a military impulse to seize the capital.

"South Africa will give priority to achieving a ceasefire, followed by a political dialogue between Libyans to find a lasting solution," said Nkosi, who is also deputy director general of Global Governance and Continental Agenda in the Department of South Africa. of International Relations and Cooperation.

Ramaphosa said he would work with Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso, who chairs the UA High-Level Committee on Libya, to convene an intra-Libyan Conference to promote a ceasefire and dialogue. When Al Jazeera asked him at the summit of Addis Ababa if an African peacekeeping force would be created for Libya, Sassou Nguesso said the AU was discussing the idea.

South Africa will also organize an extraordinary summit on Silence of Arms in May 2020 to address "acts of terrorism,quot; in regions such as the Sahel and the Horn of Africa, including South Sudan, which in 2013 fell into a devastating civil war that killed to hundreds of thousands of people.

"With respect to South Sudan, South Africa will continue its efforts to find a solution that will lead to the installation of an interim government of national unity," Nkosi said, referring to the deadline of February 22 faced by President Salva Kiir and the rebel leader Riek Machar to form a unity government, a goal that they have failed to achieve twice during the past year.

Completing goals

But how effective can the UA be to achieve these goals?

Hesphina Rukato, a development specialist from Africa and former deputy chief of UA staff, said the block has "a lot of power,quot; but that there is "a collapse of trusts among citizens, mainly due to the lack of implementation of decisions,quot; .

She believes that closing the "implementation deficit,quot; would give more respect and weight to the UA.

In the case of achieving the objective of "Silence weapons,quot;, some analysts are skeptical, especially in the case of conflicts such as Libya. However, previous efforts have failed, including an offer last year by a joint UN envoy and the AU for Libya. The country remains one of the top priorities for the UN Security Council and the agency has so far paid little attention to the call of the bloc for greater participation.

"The AU has been entering and leaving peace negotiations in Libya for the past 10 years," Judd Devermont, director of the Africa Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Al Jazeera.

"(He considers) Libya as part of his mandate, even though his peace initiatives there have consistently failed," he said.

Economic and social integration.

Separately, this year's priorities for the AU also include promoting and supporting economic integration across the continent.

Nkosi said the agreement to create the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA), ratified by 24 African states, has injected a "new dynamism and optimism about the future of the continent."

When it is born, AfCTA aims to bring together the 55 African states and cover a market of more than 1.2 billion people, paving the way for the creation of a continental customs union.

In his speech, Ramaphosa also emphasized the promotion of women's economic inclusion and the fight against gender violence.

But Rukato said promoting gender equality across the block would be a challenge.

"At the national level, violence against women needs more attention. You cannot lead if it is not manifesting. This is related to the issue of peace and security and the topic Silence weapons."

For Rukato, the biggest test that South Africa will face this year, since the presidency of the AU will be the free movement of people.

The country experienced a wave of xenophobic attacks. in 2017 Y 2019 motivated by the belief that foreigners, mostly migrants from other African countries, were to blame for the social and economic problems of South Africa. Last year's attacks were followed by reprisals in some African countries, while Nigeria remembered his High Commissioner of Pretoria and threatened to boycott the World Economic Forum held in South Africa in 2019.

"There will be many AU meetings in South Africa and Africans will be sensitive about how they will be treated when they enter," Rukato said. "South Africa needs to prove that it is not xenophobic."

& # 39; Solving things & # 39;

Even so, experts seem positive about South Africa assuming the presidency of the AU.

"The general feeling is that if it's South Africa, these are people we can talk to to do things," said Donald Deya, executive director of the Pan-African Bar Association (PALU) based in Tanzania, adding that South Africa will work to restore the credibility of the organization.

Elinor Sisulu, a South African human rights activist, described Ramaphosa as "a capable and charismatic mediator," but said he would face pressure in his home amid calls to focus on domestic affairs as a persistent electrical crisis in South Africa.

Others have also wondered if the country will "strive,quot; to criticize human rights violations on the continent.

The AU replaced the Organization of African Unity (OAU), which was established in 1963 to end colonialism in Africa.

For Deya, "this break with the past includes encouraging states to improve their governance and human rights records.

"This requires moral authority because you cannot persuade a sister state to become something that you yourself are not."