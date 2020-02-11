Sober Noah Centineo remembers his story with drug abuse during dark weather

Noah Centineo He has been sober for two years. While he has been open about it in the past, he has just shared more details about his decision to get sober.

In a cover interview for the Harper's bazaar men's digital problem, the To all the boys I've loved before Star talked about his sobriety, the future of his acting career and his role as a real-life boyfriend for the Instagram star Alexis Ren.

The 23-year-old actor has been sober since the day before he turned 21. Before that, he told the store that he would frequently take Molly with his friends and try to "get to the bottom of some really philosophical existential questions."

As he shared about his drug use in the past, "There really wasn't much I wouldn't do. I never, never injected anything, which is good. I smoked a lot of things. I was really upset, man. It was a really dark time in my life. ".

That dark time began when I was around 17 years old and still trying to succeed in the industry.