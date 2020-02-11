Sober Noah Centineo remembers his story with drug abuse during dark weather

Thomas Whiteside
Noah Centineo He has been sober for two years. While he has been open about it in the past, he has just shared more details about his decision to get sober.
In a cover interview for the Harper's bazaar men's digital problem, the To all the boys I've loved before Star talked about his sobriety, the future of his acting career and his role as a real-life boyfriend for the Instagram star Alexis Ren.
The 23-year-old actor has been sober since the day before he turned 21. Before that, he told the store that he would frequently take Molly with his friends and try to "get to the bottom of some really philosophical existential questions."
As he shared about his drug use in the past, "There really wasn't much I wouldn't do. I never, never injected anything, which is good. I smoked a lot of things. I was really upset, man. It was a really dark time in my life. ".
That dark time began when I was around 17 years old and still trying to succeed in the industry.
Now, he has certainly done it, but he is still trying to discover what fame and celebrity will mean for his long-term life.
"It's more a blessing than a curse," he said of the sudden fame that Netflix's romantic comedy gave him. (The outlet noted that before To all the boys, He had less than 1 million Instagram followers. After the movie fell, it jumped to 13 million. Now it has 17.6 million.)
As I continued, "But ask me again in five years, when maybe I'm boxed in and can't get out. If that's my way, I might have a different answer for you, but right now, I'm trying to enjoy every moment. "
A part of his life that is in the public eye is his 10-month relationship with Ren. Centineo shared his first photo with his girlfriend on Instagram on January 14. It was an adorable selfie of the two relaxing in a pool, with the 22-year-old model licking her boyfriend's cheek. In his legend, he dropped the word L.
"My dad says it looks like I just fought @thenotoriousmma and I lost," he wrote. "I mean, at least one of us in this picture is beautiful. I love you baby." Cue the sobs of your fans.
The star revealed in his interview that he and Ren met on a walk with friends in common and discovered that they had a lot in common. Now they are in love and in a happily monogamous relationship.
As he shared, "She is very good at monogamy. Actually, I also love monogamy."
While his fans, no doubt, are disconsolate because his beloved heartthrob is no longer single, Centineo said he is not too worried about controlling his public personality. To that end, he will not stop assuming projects that do not fit the "adorable,quot; image he gave him To all the boys, Charlie's Angels Y Sierra Burgess is a loser.
"I really don't care how people find me or why they like me," he said. "If maybe I can help you in some way through discovering me, that makes it worthwhile. I discovered that this is the only thing that really matters is how people make themselves feel."
You can check out Centineo's full interview at Harper's bazaar men's problem
