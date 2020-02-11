Snow is expected to decrease in Denver around midnight, on Tuesday morning the trip is expected to be slippery and icy

%MINIFYHTML2943d762b175f031d0e2336dd67e19b411% %MINIFYHTML2943d762b175f031d0e2336dd67e19b412%

The snow on Monday night and the low temperatures during the night that fall on teenagers, and below, in the greater Denver area could mean a difficult trip for drivers on Tuesday morning.

Drivers should expect roads full of snow and slippery spots in some areas on Tuesday morning, even though the snowfall has probably stopped long before dawn.

Snow is expected to decrease from north to south around midnight, but some metropolitan areas could be covered up to 6 inches of new accumulation before the system withdraws early Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Most areas along and west of I-25 have had 1-2 "of snow and have muddy roads. Snow will decrease north of Denver at 11 PM, with snowfalls of 1/2 inch per hour continuing. from Denver to the south and west, decreasing in those areas in the early hours of the morning. #cowx pic.twitter.com/4wtv3aVFUB – NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) February 11, 2020

At approximately 9 p.m. On Monday in Denver, it was snowing and the temperature was 23 degrees with 99% humidity. The thermal sensation was 14 degrees.

Denver, Boulder and the western suburbs expected 3 to 6 inches of snow from the last round of stubborn and winter weather. The Denver International Airport is also among the places covered by a winter weather warning that will expire at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the weather service.

On Monday night, Aurora, Broomfield, Castle Rock and Wheat Ridge were among the local cities on "accident alert,quot; due to snow and adverse driving conditions.

MORE: Here's a look at the roads in #Broomfield. The snow is heavy and the roads are now covered. There is some black ice under all the snow, which makes driving complicated. #cowx pic.twitter.com/1Jy969q9y4 – Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 11, 2020

Along the Interstate 70 corridor in the mountains on Monday night, the passenger vehicle traction law and the commercial vehicle chain law came into effect for several stretches, including Mount Vernon Canyon, both sides of the Eisenhower and Floyd Hill tunnel.

The Colorado State Patrol said Monday night that snow and strong winds combined to create adverse driving conditions in and around Limón. Meanwhile, Denver Public Schools said it was monitoring weather and travel conditions, but authorities expected schools to be open Tuesday.

Once again, we are closely monitoring the weather and travel conditions. The forecast currently requires about 2 to 4 inches of snow during the night, and snow is expected to stop around 2 a.m. At this time, we expect schools to be open tomorrow, Tuesday, February 11, but … pic.twitter.com/HA1Qxa4aj3 – Denver Public Schools (@DPSNewsNow) February 11, 2020

The weather forecast for Tuesday in Denver is for partially sunny skies early, with sunny skies as the day progresses and a high temperature of approximately 34 degrees, according to the NWS. On Tuesday night, the skies will be partly cloudy, with a low temperature of 15 degrees.

On Wednesday in Denver there is a 20% snowfall after 11 a.m., but the sky will be mostly sunny and the maximum temperature will reach 37 degrees.