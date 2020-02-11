Snow is expected to decrease in Denver around midnight, on Tuesday morning the trip is expected to be slippery and icy

Home Local News Snow is expected to decrease in Denver around midnight, on Tuesday morning...

The snow on Monday night and the low temperatures during the night that fall on teenagers, and below, in the greater Denver area could mean a difficult trip for drivers on Tuesday morning.

Drivers should expect roads full of snow and slippery spots in some areas on Tuesday morning, even though the snowfall has probably stopped long before dawn.

Snow is expected to decrease from north to south around midnight, but some metropolitan areas could be covered up to 6 inches of new accumulation before the system withdraws early Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said.

At approximately 9 p.m. On Monday in Denver, it was snowing and the temperature was 23 degrees with 99% humidity. The thermal sensation was 14 degrees.

Denver, Boulder and the western suburbs expected 3 to 6 inches of snow from the last round of stubborn and winter weather. The Denver International Airport is also among the places covered by a winter weather warning that will expire at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the weather service.

On Monday night, Aurora, Broomfield, Castle Rock and Wheat Ridge were among the local cities on "accident alert,quot; due to snow and adverse driving conditions.

Along the Interstate 70 corridor in the mountains on Monday night, the passenger vehicle traction law and the commercial vehicle chain law came into effect for several stretches, including Mount Vernon Canyon, both sides of the Eisenhower and Floyd Hill tunnel.

