Sky Sports Golf Podcast: Genesis preview, Premier Golf League plans | Golf news

Simon Holmes and the Sky Sports Golf podcast team address a question sent via Twitter on how to eliminate the portion of your golf game.

The Sky Sports Golf podcast is heading to the television studio for the first time this week, with Simon Holmes and Inci Mehmet joining Josh Antmann to discuss the great topics of golf conversation.

The panel reflects on the recent Distance Perspectives Project and what can be done to prevent players from continuing to add more distance from the tee, as well as offer their reaction to the proposed Premier Golf League.

There is a review of the ISPS Handa Vic Open and if mixed tournaments are the way forward for the future of the game, plus a retrospective look at the magic of Phil Mickelson's short game and his impressive performance at the AT,amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The trio shows a full lineup of stars in the Genesis Invitational, where nine of the 10 best in the world will be presented, while the guests also address the latest edition of Ponder the Pro and answer the best questions sent to the Sky Sports Golf Twitter Account .

In addition to the usual audio version available for download via iTunes, Spotify and Spreaker, the full podcast will be offered as a video edition through the Sky Sports On Demand section and a special 15-minute version projected on Sky Sports Golf.

The Sky Sports Golf podcast Live

The show will debut on Wednesday from 9.30 p.m. and it will be repeated several times in the next few days, offering a series of useful suggestions sent by the listeners of the Sky Sports Golf podcast and giving guests the opportunity to board the iconic par three of the Riviera Country Club.