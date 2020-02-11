Single mother leaves LA behind to jog the world with an 11-year-old son – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML3a24a4898848bc48b74365749fc2852611% %MINIFYHTML3a24a4898848bc48b74365749fc2852612%

A single mother who used to work in Hollywood left everything behind to travel the world with her 11-year-old son, and says she is doing it without a family fortune, sponsorships or becoming an influential Instagram.

Crissy Whalin says she had been working in radio and entertainment for 20 years when she was fired five years ago.

"For those of you in Hollywood, your job is not always the cure," he said with a smile from his rented apartment in Paris.

At that crossroads, he had to make a decision with his son, and the desire to travel continued to emerge. Whalin says he beat the numbers and decided that she and her son Zephyr could do it with their savings of $ 20,000.

In the last 18 months, the mother and son duo has traveled to 95 cities in 39 countries. They have been on all continents except Antarctica.

"I just wanted to show that you could do this with a small budget, and what would be the benefits and rewards that you would find in your life by doing this, if this is something you have always wanted to do," he said. said.

But how can you jog around the world without a huge monetary cushion? Whalin says they wash their clothes in sinks and cook their own food. They spend around $ 25 to $ 85 per night on accommodation, which goes far in some places, but sometimes it means a humble place to sleep in others.

"The benefit of not having money is that you end up having to live a little more local and end up more connected to the local cities you visit because you are not staying at a resort or an all-inclusive." Whalin said.

Her son continues to take sixth grade classes online, while she earns money with two different companies, booking guests and consulting.

"I am showing my son the world, I am not showing him a long vacation," she says.

Whalin documents her and Zephyr's adventures on her Instagram account.