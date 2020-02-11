Singing "Shoot the traitors,quot;, Modi's party may fall short in Delhi Vote

NEW DELHI – Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party seemed to fail in its promised goal of taking over the Delhi state legislature on Tuesday, in a bitter regional election campaign that the party tried to turn into a referendum on Hindu nationalism and the protest movement that has challenged Mr. Modi
The cabinet ministers of Mr. Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party campaigned in strictly sectarian language, which implies that supporting the current Aam Aadmi Party was like supporting Islamist "terrorism,quot; or committing treason. In the two weeks since a vice minister implored the crowds to "shoot the traitors," there have been two cases of gunshots against protesters.
On Tuesday, preliminary results showed that the B.J.P. He was likely to get more seats in the Legislative Assembly than he won in the last state elections here in 2015. That would still be below what he needed to beat the A.A.P. and assume the critical position of the prime minister of the state of Delhi, a priority after Modi won the national elections last year.
The election came after three months of protests across the country that were driven by a citizenship law backed by B.J.P. that opponents say discriminates against Muslims. The protests have posed the biggest challenge so far for Modi, and have become an expression of resistance against what many protesters see as a long-term plan of the B.J.P. to redefine the secular base of India and turn it into a focused Hindu state.
The Aam Aadmi Party, or Common Man Party, has a broad base of support, which crosses the religious and class divisions of India, including many voters who support the B.J.P. in national elections. The party has emphasized the problems of economic development, such as medical care and education.
The main strategy of B.J.P., meanwhile, was to relentlessly focus its campaign on sectarian identity issues, duplicating citizenship law and other initiatives focusing on Hindus rather than specific issues of the capital city.
Senior officials of the B.J.P. He told the voters of Delhi that a vote for the opponent A.A.P. It amounted to a vote for Pakistan, the Islamic Republic and the arch-rival next door.
The information minister of India, Prakash Javadekar, went even further last week, calling the head of the A.A.P. a "Terrorist,quot; during a press conference.
"You are a terrorist and there is a lot of evidence," Javadekar said, without providing any.
In the weeks leading up to the elections, the B.J.P. Brand demonstrators widely backed by Pakistan, and also accused the incumbent, Arvind Kejriwal, of being a Pakistani agent who was secretly supporting the protests, working to help Muslims while retaining the Indian population of India. (Mr. Kejriwal is Hindu).
Mr. Kejriwal avoided talking about the protests, instead he focused on the achievements of his party. If confirmed, Tuesday's election results would return him to the prime minister's office and give him a third consecutive election victory.
Still, there is evidence that the B.J.P. It worked, even if he didn't deliver the complete victory.
More voters went to the B.J.P. in these elections, increasing the percentage of party votes to around 40 percent, 10 percentage points more than in the 2015 polls.
"His negative, violent and divisive strategy has just been shot in the arm," said Rupa Subramanya, a leading economist who once supported Mr. Modi, but became bitter when his leadership became divisive.
“His strategy resonates enough to give his opponent a run for his money. Expect more of this in the future, ”Ms. Subramanya added.
While the B.J.P.'s emphasis on Hindu nationalist issues has given two consecutive electoral victories, including winning states last year that had eluded them before, there is growing concern that it may lead to sectarian violence and economic instability.
India is struggling economically at the moment, with unemployment in a maximum of 45 years. Some economists fear that the nationalism of B.J.P. Don't end the elections in Delhi, which increases the risk of community violence in India and increases the uncertainty that investors despise.
A few days before launching a long-awaited budget, the Deputy Minister of Finance of India, Anurag Thakur, was busy urging an election rally to "shoot the traitors,quot;, referring to the protesters.
Some answered the call. Last week, two men on a scooter shot at protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia University, the center of the demonstrations. It was the second case in which armed men shot at the protesters since Thakur raised the violent song two weeks ago.
Kejriwal lashed out at the B.J.P. and said party officials were resorting to sectarianism because they had no achievements of their own to point out.
"That's why they want to challenge the polls on the table of Hindus and Muslims and distract people from our achievements," Kejriwal said in an interview last week with The Indian Express newspaper.
“The time has come to choose what patriotism is. Is educating children patriotism or is it emphasizing the Hindu-Muslim debate? Does it provide patriotism for affordable medical care or is it Hindu-Muslim?
But even for some A.A.P. supporters, the B.J.P. He touched the sensitive fiber.
Dinesh Chauhan, a 27-year-old taxi driver, was waiting in a long line in a voting booth near his home in Tughlaqabad in Delhi. While he liked Mr. Kejriwal and said he had done a good job to improve schools and electricity, he planned to vote for the B.J.P.
Mr. Kejriwal "supports Muslims and the protesters of Shaheen Bagh. That is why I am voting against him," said Mr. Chauhan.
Shaheen Bagh protests, held in a neighborhood of Delhi and blocking a main road leading to the capital, have become an emblem of the B.J.P. has protested against.
But for some voters, such as Naseema Parveen, 62, development remained the critical issue.
"We need leaders who can generate jobs and development," Parveen said, "not hate and divide people based on religion."