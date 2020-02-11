Singing "Shoot the traitors,quot;, Modi's party may fall short in Delhi Vote

NEW DELHI – Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party seemed to fail in its promised goal of taking over the Delhi state legislature on Tuesday, in a bitter regional election campaign that the party tried to turn into a referendum on Hindu nationalism and the protest movement that has challenged Mr. Modi

The cabinet ministers of Mr. Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party campaigned in strictly sectarian language, which implies that supporting the current Aam Aadmi Party was like supporting Islamist "terrorism,quot; or committing treason. In the two weeks since a vice minister implored the crowds to "shoot the traitors," there have been two cases of gunshots against protesters.

On Tuesday, preliminary results showed that the B.J.P. He was likely to get more seats in the Legislative Assembly than he won in the last state elections here in 2015. That would still be below what he needed to beat the A.A.P. and assume the critical position of the prime minister of the state of Delhi, a priority after Modi won the national elections last year.

The election came after three months of protests across the country that were driven by a citizenship law backed by B.J.P. that opponents say discriminates against Muslims. The protests have posed the biggest challenge so far for Modi, and have become an expression of resistance against what many protesters see as a long-term plan of the B.J.P. to redefine the secular base of India and turn it into a focused Hindu state.