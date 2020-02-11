Ship full of Rohingya refugees dumps in Bangladesh

At least 15 Rohingya refugees, including four children, drowned when the crowded ship they were on overturned off the coast of Bangladesh on Tuesday, according to the Bangladesh Coast Guard.

A Bangladeshi Coast Guard official, Hamidul Islam, told Reuters the boat was full of people trying to leave the camps near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, where hundreds of thousands of refugees have been living since a campaign of ethnic cleansing of land razed by the Myanmar army in 2017..

"It was inhuman," he said. "The boat carried approximately 130 people, while it had a capacity of 50."

Coast Guard officials said at least 40 people were still listed as missing.

More than 730,000 Rohingya, a predominantly Muslim ethnic group, fled Myanmar to Bangladesh since a campaign of murders, rapes and fires against them began in 2017. Although both governments have promised that refugees would imminently return to Myanmar, the promise is not has fulfilled. .