Shauna Coxsey becomes the first climber selected for Team GB in the Olympic Games | News of the Olympic Games





Shauna Coxsey is the first climber selected for Team GB

Shauna Coxsey has become the first sports climber selected to represent Team GB in the Olympic Games.

The 27-year-old is a two-time World Cup winner and has won two bronze medals at bouldering and combined events at the 2019 World Climbing Championship.

The climb will make its Olympic debut in Tokyo this summer and will take place between August 4 and 7.

"I am really excited to be part of Team GB and have the privilege of joining so many incredible athletes to represent our country and sport climbing on the biggest sports arena in the world," Coxsey, who is the most successful athlete in the country in The sport said.

In Tokyo, climbers will compete in three disciplines: speed, boulder and lead, with their cumulative totals that determine the placement of medals in the male and female categories.

The GB team's mission chief, Mark England, said: "Today marks a historic moment for the sport of climbing in the United Kingdom with its first selected Olympic athlete at Shauna Coxsey.

"It is not only exciting for Team GB to welcome a new Olympic sport on the trip to Tokyo 2020, but also to announce an athlete with Shauna's talent and caliber."

"Climbing will be one of the most prominent events for fans watching the Games this summer and at Shauna we have a world champion and a fantastic ambassador for sport in the UK."

The climbing in the Olympic Games will focus on three covered disciplines, which is a format similar to triathlon and will include:

Boulder : Climb in different angles, not far from the ground, without rope or harness.

: Climb in different angles, not far from the ground, without rope or harness. Speed : A climbing set of 15 meters high. You compete against another competitor and win the fastest to ring the bell at the top.

: A climbing set of 15 meters high. You compete against another competitor and win the fastest to ring the bell at the top. Lead: Similar to bouldering but it is higher and that is why it uses a harness and a rope.

Coxsey is the 20th athlete officially selected for Team GB for Tokyo 2020 after the previous announcements of 14 sailors and five canoeists.

The 2020 Olympic Games will take place between July 24 and August 9.