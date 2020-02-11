Shah Rukh Khan will return to the big screen with this movie

Shah Rukh Khan has not signed any publications on the launch of his 2018 Zero project. However, there is much speculation about the next superstar. Fans and the media are looking forward to him announcing his next. Finally, it seems that the director duo, Raj and Krishna DK have good news for all of us. The filmmakers who have done Stree, Go Goa Gone and Shor In The City, recently gave an interview to an entertainment newspaper and revealed that they have narrated a script to Shah Rukh Khan and that he has loved it.

They went on to say that this is their best script and they have kept it on hold until SRK nods. The director duo even claimed that he was left in the hands of King Khan to make the official announcement. Well, we can't wait for an official announcement to come, how about you?