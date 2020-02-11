Selena Gomez presents her most elegant haircut to date

When you're ready, come and see Selena GomezThe new ‘do.
On Monday, the singer of "Look At Her Now,quot; presented her latest hair transformation on Instagram. Known for her long wavy locks, Selena opted for a shorter, curly cut to create a modern version of the volume and texture of the 80s with her hairy bangs and tight curls. Not only did the length of her hair undergo a great renovation, but Selena also illuminated her dark strands with some golden highlights to add some warmth and contrast.
In addition to confirming that she is the most elegant of all, Selena put on an elegant gray sweater with a simulated collar to show her retro style. He combined the cozy but elegant piece with a set of silver mesh pendant earrings to complete the look. Keeping things warm with her glamor, the singer of "Lose You To Love Me,quot; opted for a tan smoky eye and a coral lip using a lot of undisclosed products from her new beauty line Rare Beauty.
Last week, the Disney student announced that she was expanding her empire into the beauty space with her own line. It is expected to be released in the summer of 2020, Sephora's exclusive line, which bears the name of his latest album Rare, will strive to encourage everyone "to start adopting their own uniqueness,quot;.
Selena wrote on Instagram to share that Rare Beauty would come, "Guys, I've been working on this special project for two years and I can officially say that Rare Beauty will launch in the @sephora stores in North America this summer! Follow @rarebeauty and be part of our beautiful community. Here's a little preview. There's more to share And I can't wait. "
While the details about the brand's product line are still secret, Selena and the Rare Beauty team have made it clear that the brand will serve to empower, educate and unite. "Our mission is to shape conversations about beauty, self-acceptance and mental health," said a publication of the official Instagram account of Rare Beauty. "We want to help people get more access to support and services, and help people feel more authentically connected to each other and less alone in the world."
Reflecting this feeling in Rare Beauty's first promotional video, Selena said in a voiceover: "You are not defined, a like or a comment. Rare Beauty is not about how other people see you. It's about how you look to yourself,quot;.
