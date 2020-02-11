Selena Gomez presents her most elegant haircut to date

When you're ready, come and see Selena GomezThe new ‘do.

On Monday, the singer of "Look At Her Now,quot; presented her latest hair transformation on Instagram. Known for her long wavy locks, Selena opted for a shorter, curly cut to create a modern version of the volume and texture of the 80s with her hairy bangs and tight curls. Not only did the length of her hair undergo a great renovation, but Selena also illuminated her dark strands with some golden highlights to add some warmth and contrast.

In addition to confirming that she is the most elegant of all, Selena put on an elegant gray sweater with a simulated collar to show her retro style. He combined the cozy but elegant piece with a set of silver mesh pendant earrings to complete the look. Keeping things warm with her glamor, the singer of "Lose You To Love Me,quot; opted for a tan smoky eye and a coral lip using a lot of undisclosed products from her new beauty line Rare Beauty.