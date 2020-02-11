Selena Gomez presents her curly hairstyle while promoting the new Rare Beauty makeup line

Selena Gomez is celebrating her new Rare Beauty makeup line with some special selfies. Shared on her new Rare Beauty Instagram account, as well as with her own 168 million followers, Selena uploaded three photos in which she wears her hair in curly tendrils that frame her face. There are a lot of thick blond and even brown strands in your hair and fans love Selena's appearance. Known for straight and straight hair, the new style is one that accentuates the shape of Selena's face, giving her hair more volume and volume. He did not subtitle the selfies, but the official Instagram account of Rare Beauty did share the heart-eye emoji and tagged Selena in the post.

With 27 years of age, Selena is enjoying a peak in her career with the release of her most outstanding album Rare. Selena had appeared in the headlines recently for using a straight bob followed by a wavy bob at the American Music Awards. Although Selena has been using different hairstyles (she used her extremely long and straight hair during her video for her single "Lose You To Love Me,quot;.

%MINIFYHTML916857cda841845cb15546b70944ae7011% %MINIFYHTML916857cda841845cb15546b70944ae7012%

You can see the three photos that Selena Gomez shared with the curly hairstyle below.

There are good reasons to believe that Selena Gomez's rare beauty will be a great success. Although she has one of the biggest social media followers in the world, Selena shares a valuable message with her makeup line. Instead of telling women (and particularly girls) that they need to determine their self-worth and value based on their beauty, she promotes the belief that everyone is beautiful and needs to appreciate their own unique and rare beauty.

Selena & # 39; s Rare Beauty is expected to arrive at retail stores in the summer of 2020. The official Instagram page of Rare Beauty has already reached the mark of 1 million followers and considering that KKW Beauty has 4.3 Millions of followers, you get a little indication that Selena's makeup line is ready to do it right.

What do you think about Selena Gomez's curly hairstyle? Do you like the most complete look in it?

Ad

Are you waiting for the launch of Rare Beauty this summer?



Post views:

0 0