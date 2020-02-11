Seamus Coleman says Everton's only focus is the European rating | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLe8eb763d2d519c7fa372f76ac83a47c611% %MINIFYHTMLe8eb763d2d519c7fa372f76ac83a47c612%





Everton captain Seamus Coleman admits that players didn't think European

The qualification was possible even a few months ago, but now it is their only objective.

The club seemed more likely to face a relegation battle after Marco Silva was fired with the club in the last three places of the Premier League in early December.

Carlo Ancelotti joined Everton in December

However, the new boss Carlo Ancelotti has revitalized Everton with 17 points in eight games, surpassed only by nearby neighbors and the fugitive leaders of the Liverpool Premier League (24) during the same period, catapulting them to less than five

points of the first four.

While the thoughts on the football of the Champions League can be fanciful, the Toffees, without participation in the Cup, are firmly in the race for the Europa League and that is something Coleman believes the club needs.

"We are trying to catch those European places. A few months ago, we probably don't think that was possible," he told evertontv.

"But now we are playing well and we just look forward to every game."

"We have to push for Europe. I think this club needs European football and we all want that."

"Where this football club wants to get in the next three, four, five years, it has to want European football every year and if we can get it this year."