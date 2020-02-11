Scott Disick follows Sofia Richie after she leaves Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram again

Instagram

This comes after the 21-year-old generated speculation that she was fighting with the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; 40 years after stopping following Kourtney last week.

Instagram drama revolves around Sofia Richie continue, but this is not all bad. After Sofia stopped following Kourtney Kardashian on the photo sharing site, Scott Disick According to reports, press the Follow button on Sofia's page for the first time.

The movement apparently hinted that things between the 21-year-old model and Scott's former Kourtney were fine. Sofia echoed the feeling in one of the images in her Instagram stories. The mentioned image showed her wearing a gray sweatshirt while writing in the caption: "LET THE LORD BE WITH YOU". He referred to Scott's nickname, Lord.

This comes after Sofia provoked speculation that he was struggling with the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star after unfollowing Kourtney last week. It is not clear when exactly Sofia made the move or what led her to do it, but previously ruled out more appearances in the long television series.

During a talk with Entertainment Tonight at the opening of the flagship store of designer Marcell Von Berlin in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 4, Sofia said: "Well, because I want to get into the performance! I feel that, for a while, of I somehow stopped at things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is (the year of) without fear! I will do acting things very soon. Great things are happening and I am very excited about that. "

Lionel Richie's daughter followed Kourtney for the first time in September 2019, when they were on vacation with Scott and the children of the former, but the beauty of 40 years never corresponded with a follow-up.

However, Sofia did not stop following Kourtney for so long because she pressed the follow button once more.

"Sofia and Scott are still together and it would surprise those who are close to them if they ever separate. Their relationship is very easy and natural," a source previously shared on HollywoodLife.com. "But she wants to have her own career and do her own projects, and has no interest in reality television."