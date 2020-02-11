Scott Disick finally follows his girlfriend Sofia Richie on Instagram after he stops following his former Kourtney Kardashian!

%MINIFYHTML26289c446c3ec087b1595142ce89a8dc11% %MINIFYHTML26289c446c3ec087b1595142ce89a8dc12%

It seems that things between Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are still standing! One day after the young model stopped following and then followed her ex, Kourtney Kardashian again, the man finally decided to follow his girlfriend for the first time!

This also happens after Sofia announced that she will no longer appear in Keeping Up with the Kardashians because she wants to pursue a career as an actress and is actively auditioning right now.

%MINIFYHTML26289c446c3ec087b1595142ce89a8dc13% %MINIFYHTML26289c446c3ec087b1595142ce89a8dc14%

But when she suddenly stopped following her boyfriend's baby in the photo to share photos, although they seemed to be on good terms, Sofia appeared in many headlines and rumors began to spread!

%MINIFYHTML26289c446c3ec087b1595142ce89a8dc15% %MINIFYHTML26289c446c3ec087b1595142ce89a8dc16%

But Scott, following her, indicates that they are still a couple.

In addition, the latest publications of the model also suggest the same!

A new image shows Sofia in a sweatshirt that says: "LET THE LORD BE WITH YOU."

At first it may seem a religious saying, but in reality it is the same phrase that "Lord,quot; Scott uses as his name IG, so it only shows that she supports him one hundred percent and that their relationship is going very well.

As you can imagine, Sofia's announcement that she will no longer be in KUWK caused a lot of speculation that there are problems in paradise for the couple.

However, his last activity on the platform should be more than enough to calm those rumors.

Privileged information also shared through HollywoodLife that ‘Sofia and Scott are still together and would surprise nearby people if they separate. Your relationship is really easy and natural. But, she wants to have her own career and only do her own projects, and is not interested in reality television. "

Ad

It's great to hear that things are still going well between Scott and Sofia after being together for a few years.



Post views:

3