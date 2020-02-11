Scientists reveal the BEST alarm sound to use in the morning

Scientists have revealed why you should wake up with a melodic alarm instead of a morning beep, and how doing so could improve your alert levels.

A study of 50 participants conducted by the RMIT University in Melbourne found that severe alarm tones are related to an increase in morning stun levels, while music helps us make a more constant transition to stay awake.

"We believe that a rough,quot; beep beep "could work to interrupt or confuse our brain activity upon waking, while a more melodic sound like,quot; Good Vibrations "by Beach Boys or,quot; Close to Me "by The Cure can help us make transition to a waking state in a more effective way & # 39 ;, co-author associate professor Adrian Dyer said in a statement.

Scientists have revealed why they should wake up with a melodic alarm instead of a morning beep, and how doing so could improve their alert levels (stock image)

"If we can continue to improve our understanding of the connection between sounds and the waking state, there could be potential for applications in many fields, particularly with recent advances in sleep technology and artificial intelligence."

Scientists discovered that if you wake up with a serious alarm, your "job performance may be degraded for periods of up to four hours."

The lead author, RMIT doctoral researcher Stuart McFarlane, said morning stunning, or sleep inertia, is a serious problem in our 24-hour world.

Scientists discovered that if you wake up with a serious alarm, your & # 39; work performance can be degraded for periods of up to four hours & # 39; (stock image)

Many people shared their favorite songs to wake up on Reddit.

These included Mr Blue Sky of Electric Light Orchestra, Good Morning of Kanye West and All Star of Smash Mouth.

"Here comes the sun is good," published one person. "It's optimistic but it's not an intense song to wake up."

"I love Bohemian Rhapsody," added another. "Start softly, but then you get excited for the day."

What are some of the best songs to wake up? * Viva La Vida – Coldplay * Saint Lucia – Elevate * Macklemore and Ryan Lewis – Center * Bill Withers – Lovely Day * Avicii – Wake me up * Pentatonix – I can't sleep love * Demi Lovato – Confident * Arcade Fire – Wake up * Hailee Steinfeld – Love yourself * Sam Smith – Money in my mind * Esperanza Spalding – I can't help it * John Newman – Come and take it * Felix Jaehn – It's nobody (loves me better) * Mark Ronson – Feel good * Clean Bandit – I rather know * Katrina and The Waves – Walking on Sunshine * Imagine Dragons – On top of the world * MisterWives – Reflections * Carly Rae Jepsen – Warm Blood * iLoveMemphis – Hit The Quan Source: Business Insider

Sydney-based sleep expert Olivia Arezzolo (pictured) said she should always get off as soon as the alarm sounds, since hitting the repetition can cause extreme anxiety and stress over and over again

Speaking to FEMAIL, sleep expert Olivia Arezzolo, based in Sydney, said she believes a relaxing alarm song can help you have more energy and productivity for the day ahead.

"Once the alarm sounds, you must get up immediately," he said.

What is the ideal morning routine? 1. Get up as soon as the alarm sounds. 2. Drink a glass of water before doing anything. 3. Go out, even for 10 minutes, to get some natural sunlight. 4. Prioritize ten minutes of movement to stimulate endorphins. 5. Allow five minutes of "mindfulness,quot; or feel present.

& # 39; Reports show that pressing the repeat button, especially if it is shaken instead of soothing, can cause extreme anxiety and stress over and over again.

"Set it up 15 minutes later if you know that is the point where you should get up."

Olivia shared the morning routine ideal for workers, which includes a glass of water before receiving some sunlight to help suppress the hormone that makes you sleepy: melatonin.

While outside, prioritize ten minutes of movement, whether walking, yoga or even running a little.

"The important thing is that you do something and make it a daily habit," Olivia said.

“ The immediate release of endorphins to improve your mood, research shows that the movement also helps mental functioning later in the day, so it is more productive and less stressed because it can do more things & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Finally, the sleep expert said that only five minutes of "mindfulness,quot; can prepare you for a productive day ahead.