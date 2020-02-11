Sarah Lawrence College parents accused of sex trafficking and student abuse

NEW YORK – Lawrence V. Ray showed up at his daughter's elite university, in a suburb of New York City, at the end of 2010, shortly after leaving prison, and moved to his bedroom. Soon, he began doing "therapy sessions,quot; with his roommates, convincing them that he could help them with their problems.

Over time, using threats and coercion, he persuaded the young adults he met at school, Sarah Lawrence College in Yonkers, to confess crimes they had not committed and then extorted hundreds of thousands of dollars, prosecutors said.

He eventually forced some of them to work without pay on his family's property in North Carolina, and threatened others with knives. She forced a young woman to prostitute herself, and she took away the hundreds of thousands of dollars she earned from selling sex to strangers, prosecutors said.

On Tuesday, Ray, 60, a former collaborator with former New York City police commissioner, Bernard B. Kerik, was charged in a federal indictment in Manhattan of conspiracy, extortion, sex trafficking, forced labor and related charges. For eight years, until 2018, according to the indictment, Ray "subjected the victims to sexual and psychological manipulation and physical abuse."

"For most of the past 10 years, Ray has continued to torture his victims mentally and physically," said William F. Sweeney Jr., head of the FBI office in New York, at a press conference on Tuesday.

Sarah Lawrence College in Yonkers, New York, November 8, 2018. Tony Cenicola / The New York Times

The charges show Ray as a man who exploited his victims, initially second-year college students, as a cult leader, learning intimate details of their private lives and mental health problems on the pretext of helping them.

He removed several of the young adults from his parents, convincing them that they were "‘ broken "and that they needed to be repaired by him, according to the indictment.

"For many of us and our children, the university is supposed to be a moment of self-discovery and newly discovered independence, an opportunity to explore and learn everything within the security of a university community," Geoffrey S. Berman, the United States attorney United in Manhattan, he said at the press conference announcing the charges.

Ray "exploited that vulnerable moment in the lives of these victims through a course of behavior that shocks the conscience," Berman said.

Ray's extortion scheme was based on false confessions he drew from his victims, using tactics such as sleep deprivation, psychological and sexual humiliation, verbal abuse, physical violence and threats of legal action, the accusation accused. He had them falsely confess to the harmful property, that they robbed him and, in some cases, that they tried to poison him, and then he used those confessions as a lever, according to the accusation.

Ray was also accused of laundering about $ 1 million he earned from his victims, according to the indictment. He was arrested Tuesday morning at his home in Piscataway, New Jersey, and was ordered to jail overnight after a brief hearing in the Federal District Court. Ray was escorted to the courtroom smiling, dressed in a flannel shirt, cargo pants and work boots with chained legs.

The investigation that led to the charges against Ray was triggered by an article in the New York magazine in April entitled "The Stolen Children of Sarah Lawrence," Berman said at the press conference.

The surprising accusations are even more remarkable for the environment in which prosecutors say they played for the first time: the green campus of Sarah Lawrence, where red brick buildings frame wide lawns and a wisteria gazebo dominates the terrain.

Equally remarkable is Ray's strange story, a life in which he seemed to stagger between mafia figures, on the one hand, and senior law enforcement and military officers, on the other; He has even made largely accredited claims that he worked for a US intelligence agency in Kosovo.

He was an FBI informant in the late 1990s, arguing about a Gambino crime family soldier, but his efforts to cooperate with the office failed, and then he was charged with more than a dozen other men in one case. Federal organized crime and Brooklyn stock fraud

Perhaps the most unusual public episode in Ray's career came in 1997 when he organized a meeting at City Hall for Mayor Rudy Giuliani with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

In the early 1990s, Ray became close to Kerik, whom Giuliani had appointed as correction commissioner for New York City and later appointed police commissioner.

Ray was the godfather at Kerik's wedding and paid part of the celebration; A short time later, Kerik helped Ray get a job of $ 100,000 a year with a construction company, Interstate Industrial Corp. Part of Ray's responsibility was to help the business obtain a license from city regulators, despite of accusations that it was linked to organized crime.

But Ray and Kerik had a fight in 2000, around the charge of extortion, and Ray began cooperating with prosecutors investigating Kerik, who finally pleaded guilty, first to the state and then to federal charges arising from renovations and their efforts on behalf of the interstate.

In the New York magazine article, Kerik was quoted as saying: "Larry Ray is a psychotic scammer who has victimized all the friends he has had. It has been nearly 20 years since I last heard of him, but his reign of terror continues. "

Sarah Lawrence said in a statement that the school had just learned about Ray's accusation and called the charges "serious, powerful, disturbing and annoying." The school said it would cooperate with investigators if requested.

Later, Ray served a sentence in a state prison in New Jersey on charges arising from a child custody dispute. It was after his release in New Jersey that Ray moved with his daughter to a student residence in Sarah Lawrence.

During the months he spent living at school, Ray "laid the foundations for the psychological conditioning that would eventually lead these young adults to become involuntary victims of sexual exploitation, verbal and physical abuse, extortion, forced labor and prostitution," said Sweeney.

In the summer of 2011, according to the indictment, some of Sarah Lawrence's students moved with Ray to a one-bedroom apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, where he continued to exploit them.

The indictment also accused Ray of subjecting his daughter's friends to interrogation sessions that often lasted for hours and turned into verbal and physical abuse. He would falsely accuse them of damaging his apartment and property and of lying about him and his family, according to the accusation.

Around 2013, according to the indictment, Ray took some of his victims to Pinehurst, North Carolina, where he forced them to do manual labor on his family's property, including the installation of an irrigation system, supposedly to pay the money. that, according to him, they owed him.

He forced a woman to work as a prostitute between 2014 and 2018, and took more than $ 500,000 of the money she earned, authorities said. Ray was also physically violent with her and once tied her to a chair, placed a plastic bag over her head and almost suffocated her, accused the accusation.

The indictment also said Ray extorted $ 1 million from five of his victims, which he shared with two unidentified associates who helped him raise the money. "Some victims depleted hundreds of thousands of dollars of their parents' savings accounts at Ray's address," Berman said.

On Tuesday at the university campus, several students said they had been aware of the New York magazine article and were relieved by Ray's arrest. But they expressed concern that their actions had evaded the attention of the authorities for so long.

"It's quite shocking that it took 10 years to accuse this guy," said Wyatt Button, 20, a sophomore who studies film.

Audrey McGonagle, 18, a freshman who studies dance, said that although Ray stayed on campus a few years ago, she felt uncomfortable when she visited the bedroom, Slomin 9, where Ray had settled with his daughter and friends .

"It's creepy," McGonagle said.