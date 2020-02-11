Sara Ali Khan about being trolled for her performance in the Love Aaj Kal trailer

%MINIFYHTMLc91fa697091cf159258bfd7601ba5a7511% %MINIFYHTMLc91fa697091cf159258bfd7601ba5a7512%

From going through a major body transformation to leaving a mark in the industry by simply working on two films, Kedarnath and Simmba, Sara Ali Khan is surely on the right track. The actress has Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No. 1 on her kitten and her fans are eager to see her soon on the big screen. But recently, detractors criticized the actress for her & # 39; hyperactivity & # 39; in the Imtiaz Ali Aaj Kal Love trailer. . In response to the trolls, Sara said she doesn't care if they look at her for her appearance, hair or personal life, but when it comes to her work, it makes a difference because of how passionate she is about her career and the amount of effort that She puts in it. Sara also added that she would appreciate the criticism presented to her being constructive and not only for the pleasure of doing so, since she is here to learn and that is the most important thing for her.