Sandra Bullock takes a rare look at family life with her 2 children

Charley Gallay / Getty images for Netflix
Sandra Bullock He is opening up on life with his two children.
The Oscar winner, who is mother and son. Louis, 10 and Laila, 8, shared personal details about his private family life in a new interview with Jennifer Aniston. During the chat with her friend, published by Interview Tuesday in the magazine, Bullock talked about raising his children at a time when "screens are everywhere."
"I look at everyone who is trying to raise children, and I wonder: & # 39; How are we supposed to raise children out of a bubble? And I show them the difference between right and wrong, and what kindness looks like , when it's really hard, do you find it with all the noise on a screen? "Bullock shared. "Are you still pointing to a higher power, saying: & # 39; You have to answer that thing. Don't look at anything here on Earth. Just point over there & # 39;".
Aniston said that people can "protect,quot; their children as much as they want, but they will eventually turn 18 and "go out into the world and see everything."
"Not my children," Bullock replied. "I gave them the places where they can go to college because that's where mom feels comfortable living. I told them: & # 39; You can go to these three universities because I'm going to buy an apartment on the street & # 39;".
The 55-year-old actress said in the interview that she and Aniston like to "stay at home,quot; and be "surrounded by things we have cultivated that are safe."
"It's scary to enter the world, but when we do, we feel good and we're glad we did," said Bullock. "But for the fear of being surrounded by people, I need to improve with that."
When Aniston asked him if he was helping her with that, Bullock joked that when Aniston leaves the city for work, "his social life stops,quot; and he often stays at home.
"Well, you have a lovely home and an impressive man and two beautiful children," Aniston told Bullock, referring to his children and his lifelong love, photographer Bryan Randall.
Although the couple likes to keep their relationship private, they have been strengthening for about five years. Their romance was made public shortly after they attended Aniston's wedding in 2015 Justin Theroux.
To read more of Aniston and Bullock's chat, go to Interview.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.