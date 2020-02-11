Sandra Bullock takes a rare look at family life with her 2 children

Sandra Bullock He is opening up on life with his two children.

The Oscar winner, who is mother and son. Louis, 10 and Laila, 8, shared personal details about his private family life in a new interview with Jennifer Aniston. During the chat with her friend, published by Interview Tuesday in the magazine, Bullock talked about raising his children at a time when "screens are everywhere."

"I look at everyone who is trying to raise children, and I wonder: & # 39; How are we supposed to raise children out of a bubble? And I show them the difference between right and wrong, and what kindness looks like , when it's really hard, do you find it with all the noise on a screen? "Bullock shared. "Are you still pointing to a higher power, saying: & # 39; You have to answer that thing. Don't look at anything here on Earth. Just point over there & # 39;".

Aniston said that people can "protect,quot; their children as much as they want, but they will eventually turn 18 and "go out into the world and see everything."