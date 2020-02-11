Samsung's new folding phone: cheaper, but still a novelty – Latest news

SAN FRANCISCO: Samsung on Tuesday introduced a new folding phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, its second attempt to sell consumers on phones with flexible displays and cover designs.

The new phone can be deployed from a small square upwards in a traditional form of smartphone, and will go on sale on February 14 starting at $ 1,380. The company announced the phone at a product event in San Francisco.

Samsung's first folding phone, the Galaxy Fold, finally went on sale last September after delays and reports of screen breaks. The Fold, which is priced at almost $ 2,000, folds into a vertical fold instead of horizontally as a folding phone design would. Motorola has also adopted the folding phone approach with its new $ 1,500 Razr phone.

%MINIFYHTMLbe6ebd89b65774b8ea03874df3f5fa4211% %MINIFYHTMLbe6ebd89b65774b8ea03874df3f5fa4212%

Folding phones represent the manufacturers' attempt to energize a market where sales have slowed. Many consumers hold on to older phones for longer, partly because the new phone features offer increasingly marginal benefits. But these folding models come with higher price tags and are likely to attract technology enthusiasts and other people at the forefront of technology for now.

"While there is a lot of excitement around this new category, it is still early and will evolve significantly." said Paolo Pescatore, an analyst at PP Foresight. "While these innovative new designs are nice to have, they are not essential features and requested by users."

The Z Flip can remain open at different angles for use by watching videos or taking photos. When the phone is closed, it will take selfies and display notifications in a small window on the cover. Unfolded, its screen measures 6.7 inches diagonally.

Samsung says it added fibers to the gap between the hinge and the phone to avoid dust and improve the function of the hinge, which probably addresses the deficiencies of the Galaxy Fold.

On the more traditional front, Samsung offers its S series. In a nod at the beginning of the 2020s, the South Korean company showed the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra, jumping directly to the S20 of its previous S10 series.

S20 phones are designed to take high-quality photos in dark environments, said Samsung product manager Mark Holloway. Phones can take videos and photos at the same time, using artificial intelligence to concentrate on the best moments to capture still images.

Samsung's renewed focus on the camera follows other smartphone manufacturers. Last fall, Apple announced the iPhone 11, which offers an additional lens for wider angle shots and combined several shots with software to improve low-light images. Google Pixel phones also offer a similar function in low light.

Samsung S phones already offer a wider angle and some features for poor lighting. But the company says the new phones will focus on high-resolution photos and the ability to zoom 30 to 100 times, depending on the model.

The S20 series camera is "a giant leap," said Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy, who argued that people could gravitate toward more expensive models, even when smartphone sales decline.

Gartner analyst Tuong Nguyen called the S20 "amazing," but he was worried that the crowd at the event had a muted response.

"I think we have reached the point in the technology timeline that we all have a technology that is so good, better than we can understand or take advantage of, that whatever new thing is introduced is not received with the same enthusiasm." , said. .

S20 phones will go on sale in the US. UU. On March 6 and its price will range between $ 1,000 and $ 1,400. All S20 models will be compatible with next-generation cellular networks known as 5G, although it is still an early technology that consumers generally won't need yet. The Z Flip will not work with 5G networks.

When people went to the San Francisco Palace of Fine Arts for the Samsung launch event, they passed a team that took remote temperatures on the security line, probably a precaution to verify the coronavirus. Samsung also offered hand sanitizer stations and face masks inside the event lobby.

