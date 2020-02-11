Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20 + vs S20 Ultra: how the three phones differ

Samsung Galaxy S20 comes with a triple camera configuration on the back, while the Galaxy S20 + and S20 Ultra offer quad cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S20: 64MP telephoto + 12MP wide angle + 12MP ultra wide angle. There is a 3X hybrid optical zoom and digital zoom up to 30X.

Samsung Galaxy S20 +: 64MP telephoto lens + 12MP wide angle + 12MP ultra wide angle + depth sensor. There is a 3X hybrid optical zoom and digital zoom up to 30X.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 48MP telephoto lens + 108MP Wide angle + 12MP ultra wide angle + depth sensor. There is a 10X hybrid optical zoom and a digital zoom of up to 100X.