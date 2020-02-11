Salon owner gives a hair salon to former employees, in exchange for donating kidney

Acia Williams gave his former boss, Chet Bennett, a kidney, and in return he gave him a salone.
According to WJLA,
The two have been friends for about 20 years. The kidney donor administered the hairdresser for the last eight years for the kidney recipient, who was on dialysis for a year and needed a kidney.
"He had been on dialysis for just over a year," Bennett said when he looked for a kidney donor. "
Williams also stated that God told him to give the gift of life to his now former boss, once he discovered that he was a couple.
On Monday (February 11), the store had a great reopening in DC that celebrated Acia, as the new owner.
“This is thanks. I can't begin to thank you enough for giving me life, but we can start by making your dream come true by having your own room. "
Chet Bennett has several salons and also a hairdressing school.
Since April 2019, the two have recovered well.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 10 percent of American adults, approximately 20 million people – have chronic kidney disease. Dr. Poggio says that 600,000 are on dialysis and 100,000 are on the waiting list for a kidney transplant. But only 16,000 Transplants are performed every year.
In addition, a 1999 Landmark study determined that the long-term mortality rate of transplant recipients was 48 to 82 percent lower than that of those on dialysis, according to the Cleveland Clinic.