Salon owner gives a hair salon to former employees, in exchange for donating kidney

Acia Williams gave his former boss, Chet Bennett, a kidney, and in return he gave him a salone.

According to WJLA,

%MINIFYHTML6c3a2ec84d9296e79792f95b0d88536311% %MINIFYHTML6c3a2ec84d9296e79792f95b0d88536312%

The two have been friends for about 20 years. The kidney donor administered the hairdresser for the last eight years for the kidney recipient, who was on dialysis for a year and needed a kidney.

"He had been on dialysis for just over a year," Bennett said when he looked for a kidney donor. "

Williams also stated that God told him to give the gift of life to his now former boss, once he discovered that he was a couple.

On Monday (February 11), the store had a great reopening in DC that celebrated Acia, as the new owner.

“This is thanks. I can't begin to thank you enough for giving me life, but we can start by making your dream come true by having your own room. "

Chet Bennett has several salons and also a hairdressing school.

Since April 2019, the two have recovered well.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 10 percent of American adults, approximately 20 million people – have chronic kidney disease. Dr. Poggio says that 600,000 are on dialysis and 100,000 are on the waiting list for a kidney transplant. But only 16,000 Transplants are performed every year.

In addition, a 1999 Landmark study determined that the long-term mortality rate of transplant recipients was 48 to 82 percent lower than that of those on dialysis, according to the Cleveland Clinic.