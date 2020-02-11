Salma Hayek left the Oscar party early, spent the night in the hospital

%MINIFYHTML1dee7ac3179ba2e8b8e2a49110677b4411% %MINIFYHTML1dee7ac3179ba2e8b8e2a49110677b4412%

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The actress of & # 39; Desperado & # 39; She is forced to leave the party full of stars after the Academy Awards due to an emergency situation that led her to run to Cedars-Sinai.

Up News Info –

Salma Hayek He spent the night of the Oscars in the emergency room of a hospital.

The manager and friend of the actress, Evelyn O & # 39; Neill, suffered an injury at the Academy Awards and had to run to the hospital since the awards ceremony, accompanied by the Mexican star, who was a presenter at the great show.

%MINIFYHTML1dee7ac3179ba2e8b8e2a49110677b4413% %MINIFYHTML1dee7ac3179ba2e8b8e2a49110677b4414%

Hayek has shared photos of her and her friend at the hospital, adding the caption: "When the parties were just beginning, my date, friend and manager, Evelyn O & # 39; Neill had a small accident."

%MINIFYHTML1dee7ac3179ba2e8b8e2a49110677b4415% %MINIFYHTML1dee7ac3179ba2e8b8e2a49110677b4416%

<br />

"I had to take her quickly to the emergency room where we spent the rest of the Oscar night until the sun came up. Thanks to the doctors and staff of Cedars-Sinai for their professionalism and kindness. And Evelyn, I've never seen anyone! suffer so much with such grace! You are a champion. "