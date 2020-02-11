Ross Meisner announces candidacy for the MN State Senate – Up News Info

A Fridley businessman and former business owner announced his candidacy for the state Senate on Monday.

Ross Meisner, who was born in Cloquet, is seeking DFL support for District 41 of the Minnesota State Senate, which serves Colombia Heights, Fridley, Hilltop, New Brighton, St. Anthony and part of Spring Lake Park.

"I run for the state Senate because I have the time, energy and passion to represent people in Columbia Heights, Fridley, Hilltop, New Brighton, Spring Lake Park and St. Anthony," said Meisner. "I have always been active in political and community affairs, and I believe that the residents of District 41 deserve a transparent and experienced leader to represent them."

Meisner said he was encouraged by community leaders, including Fridely Mayor Scott Lund.

"Ross is a recognized leader in business strategy for the healthcare industry," said Lund. "We need that kind of experience in St. Paul, and I trust him to take care of the residents of our area."

In a statement, Meisner listed the challenges he hopes to take, including health care coverage, fully funded public education, sustainable economic growth and a healthy environment.

Meisner, managing director of Navigant Consulting, lives in Fridley with his two active teenagers. He participated for the first time in the electoral process in 1984, becoming the youngest delegate to the 1984 State DFL Convention that supported Joan Growe for the United States Senator.

The night of DFL Caucus is Tuesday, February 25, with registration at 6:30 p.m. For more information on the location of the caucus, click here.