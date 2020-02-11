Rory Stewart asks Londoners if he can & # 39; meddle in his sofas & # 39; as part of the mayor's candidacy

Rory Stewart today launched a strange attempt to increase his hopes of becoming the next mayor of London, as he asked voters to invite him to stay in their homes.

The independent candidate has launched a new initiative called & # 39; Come Kip With Me & # 39; so that the capital can be shown through the eyes of ordinary Londoners.

He promised to arrive with a & # 39; sleeping bag and a box of chocolates & # 39; since the announcement instantly sparked an online mockery and suggestions that it's & # 39; a little creepy & # 39 ;.

Stewart said: & # 39; Today I am launching Come Kip With Me, asking Londoners to invite me to their homes and show me the city through their eyes.

& # 39; I want to know your worries and your ideas. And I promise to bring a sleeping bag and a box of chocolates!

Stewart hopes to expel Sadiq Khan when London goes to the polls in May of this year and is doing everything possible to impress the race.

Rory Stewart asks Londoners if he can stay in their homes before the elections for mayor of London in May.

Stewart promised to bring his own sleeping bag. He said he wanted to see London through the eyes of the people who live there.

The former Minister of Parliament and Cabinet was stripped of the Tory whip last year after rebelling for Brexit.

He then chose not to run for the 2019 general elections, and instead decided to throw his hat into the ring in the race for City Hall.

The 47-year-old man aims to walk through each of the 32 districts of the city during his mission to unseat Khan, repeating the strategy he used in his failed attempt to become a Tory leader last year.

The former diplomat, who walked through Afghanistan in 2002, posted an online video asking where to stay while traveling through the capital during the listening exercise.

He said he expected the initiative & # 39; Come Kip With Me & # 39; It will help you better understand the problems and challenges that Londoners face.

He said: & # 39; The solution to London's problems, whether it be about crime, housing or air quality, will not come from issuing press releases or edicts from a distant office building.

& # 39; It comes from going out to the communities of the capital, staying with the people, listening to their concerns and their ideas about the best solutions.

& # 39; So that's why I'm throwing & # 39; Come Kip With Me! & # 39; – asking Londoners to show me their life and their city.

& # 39; I've already stayed with a young man on a council estate in Lambeth, and with "Queen of Newham,quot; who helps the sleepers every night.

Stewart's announcement sparked a wave of teasing online while Twitter users mocked his plan

"These experiences, and the many more to come, will make me a better mayor of London, ruling from scratch in each county."

The announcement was well received and praised by some online, but others mocked him and questioned the wisdom of the measure.

One user said it was a "great idea," but that Mr. Stewart had made it seem "a little creepy."

Another joke compared it to Pulp's famous Common People song of the 1990s, while another person suggested that Stewart was proposing the "worst date for Tinder."

Another Twitter user said the former cabinet minister "gets weirder every hour."