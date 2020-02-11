Rondo & # 39; s 23 helps Lakers navigate Suns – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Rajon Rondo's Los Angeles Lakers teammates have been encouraging him to be more aggressive and shoot the ball instead of trying to distribute it to everyone. On Monday night, he took the advice seriously.

The 13-year veteran point guard scored a maximum of 23 points in the season, including 15 in the second quarter, while the Lakers won a 125-100 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

"He has always had that confidence, but he wants everyone to participate. We've been on him to fire those shots and he showed you everything he can do. He does it in practice all the time," said Anthony Davis.

Los Angeles saved the game in the second, which was only the fifth time in Rondo's 13-year career that scored 15 or more in a period.

"We challenged Rondo to shoot from the perimeter and made us pay," said Suns coach Monty Williams.

The Lakers had dropped three of their last four at the Staples Center, but had no problem against the smaller Suns. They beat Phoenix 30 (59-29) along with a 58-38 lead in points in the paint.

The Suns only had a large men's suit after Deandre Ayton injured his left ankle in Saturday's loss to Denver. Dario Šarić and Aron Baynes have also lost extended time due to injuries.

Davis had 25 points and 10 rebounds, but it was a great game for the bench. In addition to Rondo, Dwight Howard had 14 points and 15 rebounds. It is the 40th victory of the Lakers season, the first since 2010 that reached it before the All-Star break.

“It was a great game for our bank. Rajon had a great rhythm all night and was taking all the looks he was receiving. Dwight controlled the glass, ”said LeBron James, who had 17 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

Mikal Bridges scored 18 points for Phoenix, which has lost six of seven. Cheick Diallo, who started instead of Ayton, added 15 points. Jevon Carter and Ricky Rubio scored 13 each.

"It's hard with the difference in size and you're missing three big rotations. You can always have a plan until the ball goes out of the ring," said Devin Booker, who had 10 points after going only 2 of 11 from the field. "When they have three big guys that bump the boards, they can still get tips. "

Both teams started in the first quarter. The Lakers made 10 of their first 13 from the floor and the Suns were 9 of 13, as there were 18 leadership changes and four draws in the first 12 minutes.

Los Angeles led 31-30 at the end of the first quarter before opening it in the second with an 18-4 run, as it made eight of its first nine shots. Rondo scored the first eight points in the period, including a pair of triples.

The Suns lost 61-52 at halftime and reached 63-57 at the beginning of the third quarter with triple Cameron Johnson. The Lakers scored the following six points and would extend their lead to 27 during the last quarter.

TIP-INS

Soles: Kelly Oubre Jr. left the bench and scored 10 points. It didn't start after missing the team bus.

Lakers: Avery Bradley had 12 points and has scored in double figures in five of the last six games. He is also 11 of 15 in triples in the last three games. … Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 13 points … Coach Frank Vogel (second quarter) and Howard (third quarter) received technical fouls.

