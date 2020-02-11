Rohingya refugees die after a ship flips in front of Bangladesh | News

At least 15 Rohingya refugees have died and dozens more have disappeared after their overcrowded wooden boat headed for Malaysia sank off the coast of southern Bangladesh, authorities said.

About 130 people, mainly women and children, were attacked on the fishing boat trying to cross the Bay of Bengal to Malaysia, the Coast Guard spokesman Hamidul Islam told the AFP news agency on Tuesday. Seventy people had been rescued so far.

Many of the nearly one million Rohingya, who have taken refuge in overcrowded refugee camps in the Cox's Bazaar district of Bangladesh, have tried to go to Malaysia by boat.

The boat, barely 13 meters (40 feet) long, was one of two ships that attempted the dangerous journey of 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) before the monsoon season begins.

Four navy ships and the coast guard were searching the seas near the island of San Martin, authorities said.

"We have found a dump boat. They were all mainly from the refugee camps in Cox & # 39; s Bazar. We still haven't found any sign of the second boat. We will continue our operation," Islam said.

Those on the ship expected to arrive in Malaysia and were being helped by traffickers, Noor Ahmed, the main elected official on the island, told the Associated Press news agency, citing survivor accounts.

Risky trips

More than one million Rohingya refugees, 700,000 of whom fled brutal military repression in Myanmar in 2017, currently live in camps in Bangladesh.

Malaysia is the favorite destination of the Rohingya, as it is a Muslim majority nation and has a considerable Rohingya diaspora.

With few employment and education opportunities in the camps, thousands have tried to reach other countries in Southeast Asia.

Since last year, Bangladeshi law enforcement agencies have collected more than 500 Rohingya from coastal villages and ships while they waited to embark.

At least seven suspected traffickers were shot dead in 2019 in clashes with the police.

Traffic often increases during the period from November to March, when the sea is safer for small fishing trawlers used on risky trips.

An estimated 25,000 Rohingya left Bangladesh and Myanmar in boats in 2015 trying to reach Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia. Hundreds of people drowned when overloaded ships sank.