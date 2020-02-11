Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal play exhibition in front of a record crowd at the Cape Town Stadium | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTMLb1f0a5917a5bac55368c7a312d9372e811% %MINIFYHTMLb1f0a5917a5bac55368c7a312d9372e812%





%MINIFYHTMLb1f0a5917a5bac55368c7a312d9372e813% %MINIFYHTMLb1f0a5917a5bac55368c7a312d9372e814% Roger Federer (R) hugs Rafael Nadal in The Match in Africa

%MINIFYHTMLb1f0a5917a5bac55368c7a312d9372e815% %MINIFYHTMLb1f0a5917a5bac55368c7a312d9372e816%

Roger Federer admitted that "this is much more than just tennis,quot; after playing an exhibition match with Rafael Nadal against a record 51,954 in Cape Town.

Federer was playing his first game in South Africa, his mother's country of birth and where he spent many children's vacations, along with world number 2 Rafael Nadal, co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates and comedian Trevor Noah.

The exhibition took place in order to raise funds for the Roger Federer Foundation and its work in support of early childhood education in six countries in southern Africa, including South Africa.

The match in Africa was played in front of a record crowd to attend a tennis match

The foundation raised $ 3.5 million from a crowd of 51,954, the largest crowd that has attended a registered tennis match.

Before the coin toss, South Africa World Cup winner rugby captain Siya Kolisi presented the great Swiss in his own Springbok shirt with & # 39; Federer 8 & # 39; at the rear.

Federer defeated his rival Nadal 6-4 3-6 6-4 in one hour and 47 minutes, but the match will be remembered for the money raised against record attendance.

Federer, Trevor Noah, Nadal and Bill Gates get involved with the festivities in Cape Town

"It was a privilege to be here tonight. Of course, we want to try to play the best tennis we can. That's why we are world famous and it was a pleasure to share the court with Rafa (Nadal) again. But the first time here in the beautiful City of the Cape in South Africa. It means a lot more and it really is very, very special on many levels, "Federer said.

"This is much more than just tennis and I really hope we can do it again. I hope Rafa can do it again someday, come back to this beautiful country. I am very proud to have roots here and thank you very much for coming to everyone. It really is very "Very special. I don't know if we'll ever have a stadium, you know, that big in tennis again. I hope the record breaks soon or someday, because Great for tennis."

"It's great for charity, it's great to inspire and motivate children and other people to do good. He is a kind man, Rafa. You were kind enough to come here tonight. So did Bill (Gates), Trevor (Noah) and that, it was a magical night. Thank you very much. "

See our news, reports and reactions of the main tennis events by following us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.