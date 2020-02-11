Riverside military base personnel are being harassed by community members for fears of coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Riverside County health officials warned community members concerned about the new coronavirus to stop harassing military personnel at the March Air Reserve Base, where a quarantine will expire on Tuesday for about 200 evacuees Americans who were transferred from the Chinese province where the coronavirus is believed. to have started

In an open letter on Monday, Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County Public Health Officer, wrote that "some grassroots workers have even been approached in uniform,quot; by community members who are concerned about quarantine.

%MINIFYHTMLf45c93029215d55dbd5173db3045029d11% %MINIFYHTMLf45c93029215d55dbd5173db3045029d12%

Kaiser described his concerns as "unreasonable,quot; and added that some community members "have expressed them (their concerns) about the families and homes of people who work at the March Air Reserve Base."

On January 29, a plane chartered by the US Department of State. UU. Transporting 195 Americans, he arrived at the March Air Reserve Base from Wuhan, China, the region where this new coronavirus strain is believed to have started. They were the first group of Americans evacuated from the region when the outbreak began.

"Comments have been made that have been harmful, both in person and on social media, which are often based on incorrect or incomplete information," Kaiser wrote.

RELATED: Child hospitalized since March ARB negative tests for coronaviruses, more evacuees arrive in California

All passengers are employees of the State Department or their families. They are under quarantine at the base until Tuesday, February 11, under orders from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. None of them has tested positive for coronavirus.

"Please understand that people inside and outside the base do not have a greater risk of exposure to the new virus, and we do not restrict people who do not really represent any risk," Kaiser wrote. "They have not had contact with the evacuees, whose area is completely separated from the base staff."

In the last report, there were six confirmed cases of coronavirus in California. Of these, four are in northern California and two in southern California. They include one person in Los Angeles County, one in Orange County, two in Santa Clara County and two in San Benito County, according to the state Department of Public Health.

For more information about the coronavirus, click here.

RELATED: Coronavirus scare turns the couple's dream into a cabin quarantine