Rebel Wilson and James Corden criticized for their jokes of & # 39; cats & # 39; at the Oscars

A B C

The Visual Effects Society responds to the actors of & # 39; Cats & # 39; and to the Academy Awards for his sketch of & # 39; Cats & # 39 ;, saying that & # 39; the best visual effects in the world will not compensate for a story badly told & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

The visual effects society has closed the Oscars after a parody involving Rebel Wilson Y James corden mocking "Cats".

Tom Hooper's adaptation of the hit musical, starring actors along with other big names, including Taylor Swift, Judi DenchY Ian McKellen, was criticized by critics and spectators alike at its launch last year 2019, and many criticized the effects used to make the stars look feline.

%MINIFYHTML5c4471e2e5ddc5ce9c50f93cae680b7e11% %MINIFYHTML5c4471e2e5ddc5ce9c50f93cae680b7e12%

At the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020, Rebel and James put on hairy cat costumes as they went on stage to present the Best Visual Effects award, and joked: "As members of the Cats movie cast, no one else what we understand the importance of good visual effects. "

<br />

However, the comment was not very good with the Visual Effects Society, which insisted on a statement criticizing the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, directed by the Oscars, that "the best visual effects in the world will not compensate for a story told badly. "

"By presenting the Academy Award for Outstanding Visual Effects, the producers chose to make visual effects the starting point, and suggested that bad visual effects were to blame for the poor performance of the Cats movie," the organization said. a statement.

"On a night that is about honoring the work of talented artists, it is immensely disappointing that The Academy turned visual effects into the target of a joke. It degraded the global community of expert visual effects professionals who perform outstanding, challenging work and visually impressive to achieve the vision of the filmmakers. "

"Our artists, technicians and innovators deserve respect for their remarkable contributions to filmed entertainment, and should not present themselves as the scapegoat too convenient in service to laugh. Hereinafter, we hope that The Academy properly honors the trade of visual effects, and all crafts, including cinematography and movie editing, because we all deserve it. "

The Academy has not yet responded.