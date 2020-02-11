Rebecca Black reveals on the ninth anniversary of ‘Friday’ that the viral video led her to suffer relentless harassment in her teenagers

Nine years after his music video Friday went viral and accumulated tens of millions of views on YouTube, Rebecca Black is talking about how the song almost ruined her life. Black was only 13 years old when he made the video, and says he suffered incessant harassment for that.

Black is now 22 years old, and on Monday he posted a selfie on Instagram along with a photo of him from the video, and wrote a long legend that he would like to be able to come back and change some things.

"9 years ago, today a music video of a song called,quot; Friday "was uploaded to the Internet," Black wrote. “Above all, I just wish I could go back and talk to my 13-year-old self that was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world. To my 15-year-old self that I felt I had no one to talk to about the depression I was facing. to my 17-year-old self that I would go to school just to throw food at her and her friends. "

Black continued writing that when he was 19, almost all the producers and composers of the music industry told him that they would never work with her, and only a few days ago she felt disgusted after looking in the mirror.

He added that he is trying to remind himself more and more that every day is a new opportunity to change his reality and raise his spirit. Black says that people are not defined by any choice they have made or something they make. She explained that time heals and that nothing is finite, and that it is a process that is never too late to begin.

in a Buzzfeed July 2019 video, Black told the story behind the video and explained that he was in eighth grade when a friend of his made a video with friends and sang a "pretty song." Since I was a "theater girl,quot; who loved music and was obsessed with Joy, he thought it would be fun to make his own video.

Black said he contacted the company that made videos for children his age, and they wrote him a song to sing and produced the music video. Of course, I had no idea that it would become a viral sensation.

Fan support for Black's story has been extremely positive, and she says she has been "overwhelmed,quot; by the support. Rebecca Black says she is grateful for the beautiful words of fans on social networks and that she can't stop crying for joy for that.

Ad

"I could never have imagined that the Internet was so loving and kind. I am really not thinking of big words now, but I hope to be more consistent and less tearful tomorrow. I am very grateful," Black wrote.



Post views:

8