Rapper Young Dolph kicks the Twerking man off stage: is that homophobic?

Rapper Young Dolph kicked a male fan off the stage at his concert last night, because the man was twerking. Now many on social networks are calling Dolph "homophobic,quot; for not allowing man to stay.

Here's a video of Dolph kicking the twerked off stage

It all happened last night, at Dolph's concert. The rapper asked audience members to go on stage and speak for fans. Four women and one man took the stage to dance.

The five members of the audience were twerking with their music, until Dolph noticed that there was a man among the twerkers.

Dolph immediately asked the DJ to cut the music, and then called security, who threw the man off the stage.

Now, many people on social networks say that Doph's treatment of the male fan was "discriminatory,quot; and "homophobic."

