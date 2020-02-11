Home Entertainment Rapper Young Dolph kicks the Twerking man off stage: is that homophobic?

Rapper Young Dolph kicked a male fan off the stage at his concert last night, because the man was twerking. Now many on social networks are calling Dolph "homophobic,quot; for not allowing man to stay.

Here's a video of Dolph kicking the twerked off stage

It all happened last night, at Dolph's concert. The rapper asked audience members to go on stage and speak for fans. Four women and one man took the stage to dance.

