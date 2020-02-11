Rapper Yella Beezy was sued for alleged assault on Dallas

Rapper Yella Beezy is reportedly being sued after he allegedly attacked the nemesis rap manager, Mo3.

The alleged victim, Mo3 manager Brandon Rainwater, is suing Yella for an alleged assault, which took place outside the Dallas V Live strip club in January, according to TMZ.

According to Rainwater, he suffered from a dislocated hip, the beating that was supposedly in the hands of Yella and his crew.

The altercation surveillance images have appeared online, but Yella cannot be clearly seen or identified in the video. As usual, TMZ managed to put its hands on the surveillance video, but Yella cannot be identified by the images.

Rainwater says that when he introduced himself to the club, security asked him to wait outside. He then states that security approached him, weapon in hand, while Yella stopped. He tried to run away, but Yella and his entourage reached him and beat him so wild that he had to take him to the hospital.

He claims that his injuries suffered in the attack require physical therapy. For the alleged unprovoked beating, Rainwater seeks damages for a million dollars in its lawsuit against Yella.