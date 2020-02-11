Rapper Yella Beezy was sued for alleged assault on Dallas

Bradley Lamb
Rapper Yella Beezy is reportedly being sued after he allegedly attacked the nemesis rap manager, Mo3.

The alleged victim, Mo3 manager Brandon Rainwater, is suing Yella for an alleged assault, which took place outside the Dallas V Live strip club in January, according to TMZ.

According to Rainwater, he suffered from a dislocated hip, the beating that was supposedly in the hands of Yella and his crew.

