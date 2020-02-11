Rapper Lil Nas X & # 39; is no longer gay & # 39; … Thirsty for Sza on Twitter!

Rapper Lil Nas X is no longer gay. And that according to the rapper of 20 years.

Lil Nas X went to Twitter yesterday to complement R,amp;B Sza for its beauty. And in doing so, he implicitly revealed that he not only likes men.

He published: "Call me old-fashioned, but I was raised to serve my queen. Clean for her. Cooking for her and everything I do is for her," said Lil Nas X. "What if he cheats? That's in me. I was surprised by slipping and I will apologize and do better. "

Here is the full post:

The strange thing about this is that Lil Nas X previously came out as "gay." Now, after his latest post on Sza, people online say that the rapper is actually "bisexual."

Lil Nas X, real name Montero Lamar Hill, is a rapper, singer and songwriter. He came to international attention for his country rap single "Old Town Road,quot;, which first reached viral popularity in the application to share videos on the TikTok micro platform in early 2019, and obtained Diamond certification in November of the same year .

The song reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 and remained there for nineteen weeks, the longest since the list began in 1958.