Rapper Lil Nas X & # 39; is no longer gay & # 39; … Thirsty for Sza on Twitter!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
10
Rapper Lil Nas X is no longer gay. And that according to the rapper of 20 years.

Lil Nas X went to Twitter yesterday to complement R,amp;B Sza for its beauty. And in doing so, he implicitly revealed that he not only likes men.

He published: "Call me old-fashioned, but I was raised to serve my queen. Clean for her. Cooking for her and everything I do is for her," said Lil Nas X. "What if he cheats? That's in me. I was surprised by slipping and I will apologize and do better. "

