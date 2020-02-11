Rachel from Pump Rules chooses Lisa over James during pride

Where does Rachel Leviss& # 39; lie loyalty?

How Lisa VanderpumpThe new SURver, Rachel is finally home among the Vanderpump Rules gang. However, as documented in the new episode on Tuesday night, Raquel risked her place in SUR after leaving work to support her boyfriend DJ. James KennedyIt is set in the celebration of TomTom Pride.

However, Rachel never intended to miss her turn in the hot spot of West Hollywood. In fact, the beauty queen who became a reality star began her day by joining Lisa and the other staff members in the Pride parade.

So how exactly was Rachel led astray? Well, a very angry "White Kanye West,quot; phone call may have had something to do with it.

"It's a great moment for me. It's Pride, it's TomTom and I'm back," the Los Angeles-based DJ explained in a confessional. "I want to do a great job and I want Rachel to see it."

For fans of Vanderpump Rules, you will remember that the story of James working for Lisa has been quite difficult. Although James has been hired and fired several times, he was recently fired by drunken co-star who shames the body Katie Maloney-Schwartz.