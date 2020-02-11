Rachel from Pump Rules chooses Lisa over James during pride

Where does Rachel Leviss& # 39; lie loyalty?
How Lisa VanderpumpThe new SURver, Rachel is finally home among the Vanderpump Rules gang. However, as documented in the new episode on Tuesday night, Raquel risked her place in SUR after leaving work to support her boyfriend DJ. James KennedyIt is set in the celebration of TomTom Pride.
However, Rachel never intended to miss her turn in the hot spot of West Hollywood. In fact, the beauty queen who became a reality star began her day by joining Lisa and the other staff members in the Pride parade.
So how exactly was Rachel led astray? Well, a very angry "White Kanye West,quot; phone call may have had something to do with it.
"It's a great moment for me. It's Pride, it's TomTom and I'm back," the Los Angeles-based DJ explained in a confessional. "I want to do a great job and I want Rachel to see it."
For fans of Vanderpump Rules, you will remember that the story of James working for Lisa has been quite difficult. Although James has been hired and fired several times, he was recently fired by drunken co-star who shames the body Katie Maloney-Schwartz.
So, it is safe to say that tensions increased in the Pride event.
In typical James style, the 28-year-old musician warmed up after noticing that Raquel was M.I.A. during his set.
"Hey! Fuck you. How dare you lose my whole set?" James yelled at Rachel over the phone. "What the hell is wrong with you?"
"I had no service," Raquel defended. "I've been to the parade … I didn't know when your set was. You didn't tell me. I asked you many times."
Once again, Raquel clarified that the set was not lost on purpose, since she was with Lisa in the parade. This was not enough excuse for James, who declared the situation, "bull!"
"When James called me, I was obviously very upset because he wasn't even listening to me," Rachel said later. "But I don't want to bother him because sometimes it explodes."
Surprisingly, the veteran of the contest hurried to be next to her boyfriend in TomTom, neglecting her SURver duties.
"I love you. I was upset because you missed my set and you're the only person who wanted to impress," James said after calming down.
"Aww, you impress me. Every day you impress me," Raquel replied.
Although Rachel had put out the fire with James, there was a beer in SOUTH when managers began to notice his absence.
"Where were you? We lack servers. We had you on schedule," manager Peter Madrigal expressed during a sitting. "Why didn't you show up?"
While Rachel defended that she simply lost track of time, Peter reminded her that she was in the parade with him. Therefore, his absence was unacceptable.
"I feel very, very bad for losing my turn. I'm really sorry," defended the rookie SOUTH again. "I ran to TomTom to see James finish his set. He called me, I was very upset because I missed his set."
"You are bound with me while you are here, not with your boyfriend," Peter replied. "You have to find out where your priorities are in relation to your boyfriend or your job."
Vanderpump Rules airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
