Peter Phillips Y Autumn Phillips They are quitting smoking.

%MINIFYHTML8ebdf8be558bbfa5de8441ee44bb643511% %MINIFYHTML8ebdf8be558bbfa5de8441ee44bb643512%

On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth IIThe grandson announced that he and his wife are separating after 12 years of marriage. In a statement to The New York Times, The couple revealed that the real 42-year-old son of Princess Anne and His Majesty's eldest grandson, he had informed the royal family of his decision last year. As parents of daughters bed sheet, 9 and Island7, Peter and Autumn shared that they want to proceed with their divorce in a friendly manner for the sake of their girls.

"They concluded that this was the best course of action for their two children and the ongoing friendship," said a spokesman. "The decision to divorce and share custody arose after many months of discussions and, although sad, is friendly. The first priority of the couples will continue to be the continued well-being and education of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Island."

Following the news, The New York Times He reported that Buckingham Palace expressed his sadness over the separation of Peter and Autumn, but did not comment directly as it remains a private matter.