Queen Isabel's grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn announce division

Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images
Peter Phillips Y Autumn Phillips They are quitting smoking.
On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth IIThe grandson announced that he and his wife are separating after 12 years of marriage. In a statement to The New York Times, The couple revealed that the real 42-year-old son of Princess Anne and His Majesty's eldest grandson, he had informed the royal family of his decision last year. As parents of daughters bed sheet, 9 and Island7, Peter and Autumn shared that they want to proceed with their divorce in a friendly manner for the sake of their girls.
"They concluded that this was the best course of action for their two children and the ongoing friendship," said a spokesman. "The decision to divorce and share custody arose after many months of discussions and, although sad, is friendly. The first priority of the couples will continue to be the continued well-being and education of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Island."
Following the news, The New York Times He reported that Buckingham Palace expressed his sadness over the separation of Peter and Autumn, but did not comment directly as it remains a private matter.
Peter and Autumn married in 2008 at the residence of the Queen's Castle in Windsor, which is where the other grandson of Queen Elizabeth Prince Harry Y Meghan markle He also married in 2018. The couple met in 2003 at the Montreal Grand Prix, where Peter worked for the Formula 1 BMW Williams racing team. At that time, Autumn was working in the BMW hospitality suite.
The news of the separation of Peter and Autumn comes at a time of confusion for the royal family. Only a month earlier, Harry and Meghan had surprised royalty with their unprecedented announcement that they would abandon their royal duties.
After careful consideration and meetings between His Majesty, Harry, Prince carlos Y Prince William, the monarch and the Duke of Sussex developed a new plan for him and Meghan to achieve their financial independence from the royal family and the desired "geographical balance,quot; for their son Archie harrison.
Before forging their new roles, Queen Elizabeth and the royal family were trying their best to navigate through her youngest son. Prince andrewThe public scandal in November, when it was alleged that it had connections with convicted pedophiles. Jeffrey Epstein following the charges of sex trafficking of the deceased financier. When the news of this was learned, the 59-year-old real resigned from his royal duties.
