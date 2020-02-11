Prosecutor refers to Harvey Weinstein's walker as "prop,quot;

On Tuesday, one of the prosecutors involved in the Harvey Weinstein case participated in a tense judicial exchange in which he told the jury that Weinstein had been using the walker as an "accessory."

Assistant district attorney Joan Illuzzi-Orbon told judge James Burke that Harvey had walked the halls very well without the walker. Damon Cheronis said in response, "It's not an accessory, enough!" Not long before, Cheronis argued that the prosecution should not be allowed to discuss the physical condition of the dishonored producer in his final comments.

Cheronis told jurors and the judge that they were assuming it was wise not to talk about the walker, since Weinstein was not allowed to bring his doctor to the stand to testify about his medical condition.

Weinstein reportedly began using the walker after receiving spinal surgery in December. In any case, the deputy prosecutor argued that the jury did not see the man on which the women testified in court. "That is not the man they dealt with," Illuzzi-Orbon concluded.

Final remarks will arrive later in the week. When journalists outside the court asked about ADA's comments that his walker was an accessory, Harvey responded sarcastically in response that he would gladly compete with them.

Currently, the 67-year-old producer is looking to potentially spend the rest of his life behind bars accused of predatory sexual assault and rape of three different women, including Annabella Sciorra, Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann.

Weinstein's trial has been described by journalists in the media and other public figures as one of the most important cases in the #MeToo era since the movement began in late 2017. Three years ago, the New York Times and The New Yorker published research pieces about Weinstein, which then started the rest of the movement.

Following the wave of accusations against Weinstein, more people came against other men in the entertainment and broadcasting industries.



