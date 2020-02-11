Preview of the match – Stoke vs Preston

%MINIFYHTMLc1e107cd75cfa2cbd86adf68b4f8036711% %MINIFYHTMLc1e107cd75cfa2cbd86adf68b4f8036712%





Stoke front Tyrese Campbell

Stoke faces Preston at the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday, live with the red Sky Sports Football button and the Sky Sports app.

%MINIFYHTMLc1e107cd75cfa2cbd86adf68b4f8036713% %MINIFYHTMLc1e107cd75cfa2cbd86adf68b4f8036714%

Team news

%MINIFYHTMLc1e107cd75cfa2cbd86adf68b4f8036715% %MINIFYHTMLc1e107cd75cfa2cbd86adf68b4f8036716%

Tyrese Campbell will continue in attack by Stoke after a hamstring injury. The five-goal striker returned to play 80 minutes in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Charlton after missing two games.

Ryan Shawcross remains outside with a calf injury, while Stephen Ward (back) is also out of play with no date set for his return. Thibaud Verlinden is pressing to start on the side of Michael O & # 39; Neill after coming from the bench against Charlton.

Preston has no new concerns about injuries on the trip to bet365 Stadium. Andrew Hughes and Paul Gallagher are back after the layoffs for injuries after returning for victory in Wigan.

Long-term casualties Tom Bayliss, Billy Bodin and Louis Moult are the only ones absent from Alex Neil. Moult continues to recover from a knee operation in September.

Recent form

Stoke won again in his last game against Charlton, recovering from a 4-0 loss at Derby in his game before that.

Preston is back in the top six after being undefeated in his last five games, winning three and drawing two. They won 2-1 at Wigan on Saturday.

The most outstanding

1:46 The highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke and Charlton. The highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke and Charlton.

2:06 The highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan and Preston. The highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan and Preston.

Opta statistics

Stoke has won only one of his last eight league games against Preston (D3 L4).

Preston is looking to complete a double in the league over Stoke for the first time since the 1990-91 campaign.

Stoke is undefeated in his last six home league games (W4 D2) and is looking to secure three straight wins at bet365 Stadium for the first time since December 2018.

Preston has won three of his last four league games (D1), more than in his previous 11 (W2 D3 L6).

Tom Barkhuizen of Preston has scored three goals in his last three league games, after a run of 14 without a goal.

Prutton's prediction

David Prutton predicts: 1-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)