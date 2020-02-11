Preview of the match – Reading vs W Brom

Watch it live on the red Sky Sports Football button and the Sky Sports app from 7:45 p.m. Wednesday; The start is at 8 p.m.





Head of West Brom Slaven Bilic

Reading vs West Brom at the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday, live with the red Sky Sports Football button and the Sky Sports app.

Team news

Andy Yiadom could come back to read. The right back has not played since the 3-2 home loss to Birmingham in early December due to a knee injury.

Chris Gunter is out of play for a groin injury he suffered over the weekend, while Matt Miazga (ankle) and Lucas Joao (hamstrings) are also out. Lucas Boye is expected to disappear until the end of the month with a hernia problem.

Nathan Ferguson of West Brom will miss the next few weeks due to knee surgery. There is a problem that came to light when his transfer to the Crystal Palace collapsed in January.

Kieran Gibbs is approaching a comeback, but it is unlikely to appear on Wednesday with the left side missing since he suffered a hamstring injury on New Year's Day. Grady Diangana has been fighting a hamstring injury after limping against Stoke last month.

Recent form

Reading has failed to win its last six games, although four of those results have been 1-1 draws. The last in their last two games against Hull and Cardiff.

The poor form of West Brom seems to be over. They have won their last two games 2-0 against Millwall and Luton, after not winning in their last seven before beating the Hatters.

The most outstanding

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Hull City.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and West Brom.

Opta statistics

Reading is undefeated in his last seven home league games against West Bromwich Albion (W4 D3) since losing 2-0 in January 1995.

West Brom have only won three of their last 16 games against Reading in all competitions (W3 D6 L7).

After a run of four consecutive victories, Reading does not win in his last six Championship games (D4 L2).

West Brom is undefeated in its last seven league games played on Wednesday (W4 D3) since a 1-4 loss against Derby in October 2018.

Only the last three in the Championship (Barnsley, Wigan and Luton) have won fewer points at home in the division this season than Reading (20).

Prutton's prediction

David Prutton predicts: 1-2 (8/1 with Sky Bet)