Preview of the match – Millwall vs Fulham

Millwall will face Fulham in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday, live at Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Mason Bennett could make his Millwall debut. The 23-year-old forward has joined Millwall on a Derby loan, and is trying to rebuild his career after he was banned from driving for two years for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Midfielder Ryan Leonard could appear for the first time since October after he intensified his return to fitness due to a knee problem. Defender Alex Pearce could return to the initial lineup if Chief Gary Rowett chooses to switch to five in the back.

Alfie Mawson is expected to fail again for Fulham, with former Swansea defender still struggling with knee problems. Mawson has missed the last four games with his last knee problem.

Southampton lender Harrison Reed continues to fight a calf complaint, and could also get lost. Maxime Le Marchand is the main long-term absentee, since the French defender has been sidelined since November due to back problems.

Recent form

There are three without a victory for Millwall, now. Although it has been a difficult race that has seen them lose against Leeds and West Brom, with a tie at Sheffield Wednesday in the middle.

Fulham has been on a great run lately. They have won four of their last five, while drawing the other, and have conceded only two goals in that race.

Conversation point: Has Scott Parker found his best team?

It certainly seems that Fulham has found his form in recent weeks. Michael Héctor has been excellent on defense since his arrival in January, Kevin McDonald has been called to the center of the field and Aleksandar Mitrovic is back in shape and shooting forward.

There is no doubt that Fulham has all the components to genuinely challenge automatic promotion. It remains only to see if they can now or not find their consistency under Parker.

The most outstanding

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and West Brom.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Fulham.

Opta statistics

Millwall has lost its last three league games against Fulham, unable to score in each loss.

Fulham seeks consecutive victories outside the league against Millwall for the first time in its history.

Millwall has won its last two London derbies in the league, winning three straight in March 2011.

Fulham has taken a point from his last seven London league derbies (D1 L6) since winning 3-0 at Millwall in April 2018.

Fulham's Aleksandr Mitrovic, the top scorer in the Championship this season with 20 goals, has scored in his two previous appearances in the league against Millwall.

Prutton's prediction

Did you see those conditions in The Den on Sunday? Storm Ciara certainly took center stage in the defeat of the Lions against West Brom. It has been a few difficult weeks for Gary Rowett's men, but they are still a short distance away from the first six, largely thanks to their home form.

Fulham will be a tough opponent, that's for sure. Their defensive record speaks for itself, but although they seem to be doing enough to keep up at the top of the table, they haven't won more than one goal margin since November and I feel they could fall here.

David Prutton predicts: 2-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)