Preview of the match – Luton vs Sheff Wed

Luton will face Sheffield on Wednesday at the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday, live with the red Sky Sports Football button.

Team news

Luton's boss, Graeme Jones, confirmed that he has a fully fit team available. Midfielder Izzy Brown lasted until just after the hour mark in Saturday's home loss to Cardiff, but Jones said his retirement was a precaution.

Extreme Callum McManaman was an unused substitute over the weekend after recovering from a hamstring injury, while defender Sonny Bradley is expected to be available after missing the last two games.

On Wednesday, Chief Garry Monk expects Massimo Luongo and Morgan Fox to be back in time to introduce themselves. Luongo midfielder has missed the last four games due to a groin injury, while defender Fox (ankle) has been set aside for two games.

Monk will also evaluate defender Moses Odubajo (hamstrings) and midfielder Adam Reach (toe) after they both retired from Saturday's draw at Barnsley. Top scorer Steven Fletcher expects to return to action in March while recovering from a knee injury.

Recent form

Luton's hopes of survival have received a severe blow recently, and Jones' men have lost four of their last five outings. The 3-2 victory over Derby on January 28 was the first since December 7.

Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, has not won in its last four league games and has scored only two goals during that period. Barnsley had a 1-1 draw on Saturday, a week after a stalemate at his home in Millwall.

The most outstanding

Opta statistics

Luton is undefeated in his last six home league games against Sheffield Wednesday (W3 D3), although this is the first on Kenilworth Road since February 2007.

Sheffield Wednesday has faced Luton Town three times in all competitions since the beginning of last season, without losing any of those games and granting none (W2 D1).

Luton has lost more league games than any other team in the first four levels of English football this season (21).

After an undefeated streak of six games in the Championship (W4 D2), Sheffield Wednesday won only one of his last eight in the competition (D2 L5).

Josh Windass scored in his Sheffield Wednesday debut against Barnsley last time, he hasn't scored in consecutive league games since February 2019.

Prutton's prediction

David Prutton predicts: 0-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)