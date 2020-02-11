Preview of the match – Bristol C vs Derby

Watch live on Sky Sports Action from 7.40pm on Wednesday; the start is at 7.45pm







Bristol City will face Derby in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Action.

Team news

Bristol City could be driven by the return of Tomas Kalas. Kalas hasn't played since January 4 after damaging his hamstrings, but the Czech Republic defender has returned to training and is "anxious," according to Robins assistant chief Dean Holden.

The city is looking to recover from defeat at home 3-1 on Friday against Birmingham, which left them out of the Sky Bet Championship play-off spots, and striker Nahki Wells is pushing for a first start after his move to Burnley last month. Hungarian midfielder Adam Nagy is also happy to start after recent fitness problems, but Welsh international Marley Watkins still has a calf problem.

Derby is among the teams in the division, with five wins in seven games that match the arrival of former England captain Wayne Rooney. Defender Max Lowe is available again after his three-game suspension for the red card he received in Luton.

Former England midfielder Tom Huddlestone seems to lose a sixth straight game with a calf problem. Rams chief Phillip Cocu is expected to name the same team that won 3-2 at Swansea on Saturday, Derby's first visitor in the league since the opening day in August.

Recent form

The 3-1 loss to Birmingham on Friday night ended with the run of four consecutive Bristol City wins, during which they did not finish a single goal, until a premature end and saw Lee Johnson's men leave the first six of the Championship.

Meanwhile, Derby has put a relatively poor end of the season behind them over the past month and is on a three-game winning streak, having defeated Swansea 3-2 and Stoke 4-0 on both sides of a 4-2 Repeat victory of the fourth round of the FA Cup at home against Liga Dos Northampton

Conversation point: Can Derby be late?

It's hard to overstate the impact Wayne Rooney has had since his debut in the Derby. Their form has been fantastic, they have lost only one game and even won a game away from home in Swansea over the weekend.

It is the great cliche of the Championship that a team is always late, and when arriving at Wednesday's game there are only seven points between them and the first six. If external factors allow, some more wins in the turn and that gap could close even more.

The most outstanding

Opta statistics

Bristol City have lost only once in their last seven league games against Derby (W2 D4), although it was in this game last season at Ashton Gate.

Derby has won three of his last five away games against Bristol City (D1 L1), with those wins achieved under three different managers (Clough, Wassall, Lampard).

Bristol City has lost its last two league games played on Wednesday, conceding four goals in each loss to West Brom (1-4) and Brentford (0-4).

After his 3-2 victory at Swansea over the weekend, Derby seeks to secure consecutive league victories for the first time since January 2018.

Derby's Martyn Waghorn has participated in three goals in his last two league games (2 goals, 1 assist), as many as he had in his previous 12 (3 goals).

Prutton's prediction

As has been the case for much of the past few years, Bristol City has been much better away from home, but they will be eager to fix things at Ashton Gate after falling in the top six after that disappointing defeat against Birmingham.

Derby has been quite unpredictable for most of the season, but since Wayne Rooney's debut they have won seven of the last nine in all competitions and will undoubtedly have their sights set on a late path for the play-offs.

David Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)