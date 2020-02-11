Prabhudheva reveals a habit on the set of Salman Khan



Salman Khan and Prabhudheva met for Dabangg 3 and although the response was not as good as expected, the director-actor duo met again for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film will premiere on Eid this year and the actor is currently filming it. In an interview with a leading newspaper, Prabhudheva revealed something very interesting about Salman Khan from the movie sets. He said Salman Khan is a perfectionist and offers between 15 and 18 repetitions for scenes, even when it's not necessary. This was said by the filmmaker when asked about the actor's dance skills. The director even added that directors and choreographers should not force Salman to do things, but should let him do what he does best.







Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release this Eid and after it finishes filming for Bigg Boss over the next weekend, it will roll again for the film and end it in late February. The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in crucial roles.