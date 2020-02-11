Power Banks Fest at Amazon: Power Banks Fest at Amazon: Power Banks by Xiaomi, Syska and others available at a discount – Gadgets News

Amazon e-commerce platform is running ‘Power banks Fest’ from February 10 to 12. In the three-day sale, the e-tailer offers discounts from power banks of brands such as Mi, Syska and more. In addition, buyers can take advantage of instant discounts of up to Rs 1,500 on purchases with ICICI Bank EMI credit and debit card. If you plan to buy one, here is the list.

After a 50% discount, the Syska Power Port100 power bank is selling at 799 rupees in the current sale. The device comes with triple USB charging and LED torch.

Mi 10000mAH Li-Polymer Power Bank 2i: available in Rs 899

After a 25% discount, the Mi power bank with a capacity of 10,000 mAh can be purchased at 899 rupees. The device comes with 18-watt quick charge support and is said to be equipped with 9 layers of protection.

Anker PowerCore A1109G11 5000mAH Lithium-ion power bank: available in Rs 1,424

After a discount of 62%, the Anker PowerCore A1109G11 5000mAh power bank can be purchased at Rs 1,424. It comes with an 18 month warranty.

Realme 10000mAH power bank: available in Rs 1,299

After a 24% discount, the Realme power bank can be purchased at Rs 1,299. The power bank has a battery capacity of 10,000 mAh and is originally priced at Rs 1,699.



Intex PB-4K 4000mAH power bank: available in Rs 698

After a 30% discount, the Intex PB-4K 4000mAh power bank is sold at Rs 698. It is originally priced at Rs 999.

Micromax MXAPB0520 5200mAH Power Bank: available in Rs 679

After a 55% discount, the Micromax MXAPB0520 5200mAh power bank is available in Rs 679. It has a single USB 2.0 input and comes with a 6 month warranty.