Power Banks Fest at Amazon: Power Banks Fest at Amazon: Power Banks by Xiaomi, Syska and others available at a discount – Gadgets News

Syska Power Port100 10000mAH Lithium-ion power bank: available in Rs 799
After a 50% discount, the Syska Power Port100 power bank is selling at 799 rupees in the current sale. The device comes with triple USB charging and LED torch.
Mi 10000mAH Li-Polymer Power Bank 2i: available in Rs 899
After a 25% discount, the Mi power bank with a capacity of 10,000 mAh can be purchased at 899 rupees. The device comes with 18-watt quick charge support and is said to be equipped with 9 layers of protection.
Anker PowerCore A1109G11 5000mAH Lithium-ion power bank: available in Rs 1,424
After a discount of 62%, the Anker PowerCore A1109G11 5000mAh power bank can be purchased at Rs 1,424. It comes with an 18 month warranty.
Realme 10000mAH power bank: available in Rs 1,299
After a 24% discount, the Realme power bank can be purchased at Rs 1,299. The power bank has a battery capacity of 10,000 mAh and is originally priced at Rs 1,699.
Intex PB-4K 4000mAH power bank: available in Rs 698
After a 30% discount, the Intex PB-4K 4000mAh power bank is sold at Rs 698. It is originally priced at Rs 999.
Micromax MXAPB0520 5200mAH Power Bank: available in Rs 679
After a 55% discount, the Micromax MXAPB0520 5200mAh power bank is available in Rs 679. It has a single USB 2.0 input and comes with a 6 month warranty.