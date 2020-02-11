Porsha Williams and her fiance Dennis McKinley have come to a break in two big events for this reason

Porsha Williams is working hard to make sure her romance with her fiance Dennis McKinley survives this time.

The couple was getting married on New Year's Eve, but the big event was canceled after Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant with her first child.

Porsha and Dennis reconciled, and are currently in therapy where they are talking to relationship experts and solving their problems.

However, this time, Porsha and Dennis are not eager to make plans to marry or have a second child.

A fountain close to the Real Atlanta Housewives Star said the following on the matter: "They are together, happy and engaged, but they are not really planning a wedding at this time. They are simply working to be as solid as they can before walking back down that road."

The person went on to count Hollywood life: "Porsha and Dennis keep their relationship and their ins and outs a little more private now that they have reconciled, but they seem to be fine. They just don't want people to intrude too much. It has taken a lot of communication, but they are really working to get back to trust him. He has been shown a lot in the program, but they have been in therapy. His family had more trouble forgiving him than her, but they love and support Porsha and want him to be happy. "

The source also revealed: "There is really no talk of another baby at this time, but Porsha would love to have another child." He loves being a mother. "

A fan had this reaction: "Dennis is not the one who regrets it, Porsha, you deserve better!" I could not stand it. Very bad! As if he simply wasn't interested. I feel so bad for her 😢 "

This sponsor declared: "Who are you to judge what is good for another person? She could have it for a man who is much more successful and faithful, but I can't see her separating her family, which will be worse for PJ having a mother. Whoever hurts U made it too easy for him. You should have cut it completely for at least six months.

A third social media user said this: “Porsha girl, GOD caught you. You can do BETTER for yourself🙌🏾🙌🏾❤️, Porsha, and your baby dad is not the type God created for you … You deserve much more happiness. You and PJ will be fine!

Porsha is taking a different path, will the result be different?



