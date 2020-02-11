Pooja Hegde will star alongside Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in Housefull 4, has now presented a great project with Salman Khan as his next. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan for the first time. She has been cornered to play the lead role in Khan's movie, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

In confirming the same thing in an interview today, producer Sajid Nadiadwala said that Pooja Hegde was the perfect choice to play the main role of the film. He said: “Having worked with Pooja in Housefull 4, we felt that she fit perfectly in this movie. She has an amazing screen presence and will be a good couple with Salman. They will bring freshness to the story. ” Directed by Farhad Samji, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is Eid's gift from Salman Khan for his fans for 2021.

Salman Khan is currently busy filming for his release of Eid 2020 Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda as the antagonist. The film is a sequel to his 2009 hit, Wanted.