Police shoot a man in the leg after a stabbing & # 39; very violent & # 39; in Fields Corner

Police shot a man in the corner of the Dorchester fields on Monday night after he allegedly stabbed a man several times and then allegedly pointed the knife at the officers when they tried to break what the authorities are calling a "very violent attack,quot;.

Officers patrolled when they witnessed the two men fighting around 11:30 p.m. about 208 Adams St., according to The Boston Globe. Then, the 48-year-old suspect allegedly began stabbing the 32-year-old victim, according to WBZ.

"An officer physically tried to separate the suspect who was carrying a knife from stabbing the victim further," Gross said at a press conference, WBZ said. “It was a very violent attack. In fact, the victim was stabbed in the neck and twice in the back and, again, that officer tried to physically intervene and eliminate that suspect from the victim. That was in vain. "

That was when the suspect began trying to stab the officer, and the officer's partner used his service weapon to shoot the suspect in the thigh, according to the news station.

A tourniquet was used on the suspect, and both he and the stabbed victim were taken to a nearby hospital. Both were listed in stable condition, according to Boston 25 News.

Both agents were not injured and a knife was found at the scene, Gross said, as reported by Boston 25. Police are searching for surveillance images of the area and asking anyone who can contact them.