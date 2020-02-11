Police arrest two men, 43 and 22, for the death of trucks in Essex

Police today accused a 43-year-old man of 39 counts of involuntary manslaughter and held another suspect for the death of 39 Vietnamese in an Essex refrigerated truck container.

Gheorghe Nica, from Basildon, was arrested at the Frankfurt airport in Germany and brought back to the United Kingdom with a European arrest warrant before being arrested by the Essex police.

Another 22-year-old man was arrested in Northern Ireland on Sunday on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and facilitating illegal immigration. He remains in police custody, officials said.

Ten teenagers, including two 15-year-old children, were among the 39 Vietnamese citizens whose bodies were discovered in the tow truck in the early hours of October 23.

Nica appeared at the Chelmsford Magistrates Court on Saturday and then will appear at the Old Bailey on March 16.

Police say they are making "significant progress,quot; with the case, which began when the bodies were found in the back of a truck in an industrial case in Grays, Essex,

It occurred when the autopsies of all the victims were completed and the causes of death occurred as lack of oxygen and overheating, as provisional investigations show.

Investigators also made more arrests in connection with the involuntary manslaughter investigation.

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Northern Ireland on Sunday on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and facilitating illegal migration and is currently in custody in Essex.

German authorities and the National Crime Agency carried out an arrest by order of the Essex police last week.

Gheorghe Nica, 43, was arrested at the Frankfurt airport on Wednesday.

He was the subject of a European arrest warrant and appeared at the Chelmsford Magistrates Court on Saturday.

His next appearance will be in Old Bailey on March 16, where he faces charges of 39 counts of involuntary manslaughter and a conspiracy charge to help illegal immigration.

A second man appeared in Dublin High Court regarding the deaths last Tuesday.

Eamonn Harrison, 22, of Mayobridge, Northern Ireland, awaits his extradition to the United Kingdom.

He also faces 39 charges of involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy charges to traffic with people and conspiracy to help illegal immigration and will appear again in court tomorrow.

The driver Maurice & # 39; Mo & # 39; Robinson, 25, of Craigavon, Northern Ireland, previously held 39 counts of involuntary manslaughter and admitted helping illegal immigration and acquiring criminal property.

Christopher Kennedy, 23, of Armagh County, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit human trafficking and help illegal immigration, and must go to trial next year.

There have also been other arrests, even in Vietnam.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who has knowledge of two similar trips that transport vehicles to Purfleet on October 11 and 18, 2019.

Police believe that trucks were used to illegally introduce people to the UK through the port.