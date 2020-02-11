Playing for Leeds is not for the & # 39; weak & # 39 ;, says Brian Deane | Soccer news

Watch Brentford vs Leeds on Tuesday at 7.40 p.m. on the red Sky Sports Football button the start is at 7.45pm

















Former Leeds striker Brian Deane says that playing for the club is not for the & # 39; weak at heart & # 39;

Playing for Leeds is not for the "weak-hearted,quot; and some members of the current team must "show some character," according to former club forward Brian Deane.

Despite starting the season strongly, Leeds has suffered a family drop since Christmas, as he lost four of his last five Championship games.

Saturday's 2-0 loss at Nottingham Forest means that Marcelo Bielsa's team now beats West Brom leaders by four points and is only above third place in Fulham as opposed to goals, with Forest and Tuesday's opponents Brentford at an attack distance.

"You think of the advantage they had in terms of points and now they have been recovered where they are almost up to Brentford, so psychologically it will be a big hit," Deane said Sky sports news.

"At the same time, players must realize that fans are behind them and it is time for some players to show some character now."

"(Playing for Leeds) is not for the faint of heart. Fans want to participate, they want to be part of the experience all the time and it takes a certain type of character to live up to that occasion."

The pain of last season

Leeds got rid of a fall in the form in the second half of the 2018/19 season and its current campaign is in danger of following the same path after only two victories in its last 10 Championship games.

"Obviously, psychologically it will go under the skin of people and the only people who can reverse that trend are the players," added Deane, who scored 40 goals during two periods at the club.

"The football they play is fantastic, everyone says that, but I think what happens after Christmas is less about how a team plays, it's about results. It's about overcoming that line and that's the important thing now."

"If you're a player, you have to accept what happened last year and think & # 39; it's fine, now I have the experience & # 39; and see it as something positive. Learn from it and just move on.

"I really believe that when you go through those situations you become stronger. It was a horrible learning experience for everyone involved in the club, but now they have to look at it and say & # 39; we will learn from last year's mistakes & # 39 ;. "

Brian Deane scored 40 goals for Leeds in 179 appearances

& # 39; Midfielders must help Bamford & # 39;

Leeds have failed to score in five of their last six games in all competitions, with the confidence of top scorer Patrick Bamford to provide the goals.

New loan signer Jean-Kevin Augustin left the bank for his first appearance on Saturday, but Deane wants some of the club's midfielders to participate as well.

"Patrick Bamford is a good player, but sometimes he is left alone," Deane said. "I think some of the midfield players must take responsibility for overcoming it and offering that kind of relief."

"It becomes very predictable and players on the field have to recognize that and make decisions themselves sometimes. They are very good players and they have to grow in the situation."

Patrick Bamford reacts during the defeat of Leeds 1-0 against Wigan on Elland Road

"Leeds United is one of the biggest clubs in the country and fans have had more than 15 years in which they had to see teams smaller than them in the Premier League."

"They look at the team and management as those who take them to the promised land. It's one of those things that if you get there with that club, it will be a fantastic experience for everyone involved."