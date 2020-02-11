Players from Bangladesh and India banned for the final fight of the U19 World Cup | Cricket News





A fight occurred after Rakibul Hasan hit the winning races for Bangladesh

Five players have been sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for fighting at the end of Bangladesh's victory over India in the U19 World Cup final in South Africa on Sunday.

%MINIFYHTMLa8eb01892030d3c9624d6cc55f2fb1f611% %MINIFYHTMLa8eb01892030d3c9624d6cc55f2fb1f612%

Bangladesh claimed the title for the first time with the victory of three wickets, but an ugly skirmish broke out after Rakibul Hasan hit the winning races, with the rest of the Bangladesh team running to the field to celebrate.

Hasan has been charged along with teammates Towhid Hridoy and Shamim Hossain, while Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi of India were also considered to have violated the ICC code of conduct.

Bangladesh celebrates winning the U19 World Cup final for the first time in its history

The five players have received suspensions from four to 10 international matches.

"The game was very close, but the euphoria and disappointment experienced by some players after the game extended to little edifying scenes that have no place in our sport," said Geoff Allardice of the ICC.

"Respect is at the heart of the spirit of cricket, and players are expected to show self-discipline, congratulate the opposition on their successes and enjoy the success of their own team."

Indian spinner Bishnoi, who was the most wicket in the tournament with 17, received a new penalty of two demerit points for giving Bangladesh hitter Avishek Das an expulsion during the rainy final.